Will Justine Baltazar crack the Gilas Pilipinas final 12?

Unfortunate news struck Gilas Pilipinas ahead of a pivotal second window of the FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers.

What could have been an opportunity to steal one against powerhouse sides New Zealand and Australia at home has instead turned into a test of depth, with a key pillar in Kai Sotto ruled out for these two games.

However, another uncertainty in the paint turned into a late boost with Quentin Millora Brown set to join the national team.

With a lot at stake, head coach Tim Cone has opted to look inward -- tapping Justine Baltazar to help anchor the frontline and replicate the size, rebounding, and interior presence in case players were not available.

For Baltazar, it marks a return to national team duty.

The Converge FiberXers big man previously suited up for the Gilas cadet squad in the 2021 Asia Cup Qualifiers and the 2021 Olympic Qualifying Tournament, gaining valuable exposure against international competition.

Now part of the 15-man pool, we examine whether he can crack into the final 12 and be part of the upcoming second window.

Baltazar slots in as a true 'power forward' for Gilas

With a depleted frontcourt going into these assignments, the reality is that Cone has no choice to make use of Carl Tamayo, who is seldomly used in FIBA competition.

The likely starting tandem of AJ Edu and June Mar Fajardo surely gives Gilas size and rim protection, but it also raises spacing concerns in FIBA play. One alternative is sliding Justin Brownlee to the four to open the floor with a lone traditional big, though that comes at the cost of interior heft.

Enter Baltazar, who profiles as a natural bridge between those looks.

With Converge and during his MPBL stint, the former first overall pick has leaned into interior work by operating around the dunker spot, crashing the glass, and punishing mismatches on the block, which has propelled him to having an improved finishing touch at 52.7% from 2s.

That translated into production in the Philippine Cup, where he averaged 14.3 rebounds per game -- good for second in the league -- and tallied 11 double-doubles -- also second overall.

Another wrinkle that Baltazar offers on the offensive side is a theoretical release valve as a pick-and-pop option.

During his stint under Tab Baldwin in 2021, he was tasked to space the floor and operate more from the perimeter. The challenge now is the consistency of reintegrating him in that role -- he shot just 29.2% from three on limited attempts in the Philippine Cup.

Still, within Cone's triangle principles, there remains a pathway for Baltazar to rediscover that stretch element, making him a functional two-way power forward option in select units.

Can Baltazar hold his ground defensively?

Defense will ultimately determine whether Baltazar carves out a spot in this window.

Against the size and physicality of the Tall Blacks and the Boomers, the former DLSU Green Archer could find himself tested on the interior. While he brings strength and rebounding, he can still be physically overpowered by longer, more athletic frontlines -- particularly on deep post seals and second-chance situations.

The numbers reflect both promise and limitation.

Baltazar averaged just 0.9 blocks per game in the Philippine Cup, signaling that he is not a natural rim deterrent. However, his impact shows up in team metrics.

With him on the floor, Converge improved defensively by 4.9 points per 100 possessions -- tightening from a 107.0 defensive rating to 102.1. That suggests better positional discipline, gang rebounding, and overall connectivity when he is anchoring the shaded area alongside Justin Arana.

The bigger question may come in ball-screen coverage.

International guards from New Zealand and Australia are comfortable pulling up off the dribble, which means Baltazar will be dragged into space. Whether he is asked to play in a drop, contain at the level, or execute late switches, his ability to slide his feet and contest pull-up jumpers without fouling will be crucial.

If he struggles to defend in space, opponents will target him repeatedly in pick-and-roll actions -- which has been the name of the modern game.

Will he make the final 12?

Ultimately, Cone has valued the continuity of his group in terms of playing around the triangle offense.

Just like his Converge teammate Juan Gomez de Liaño in the last window, a major factor could be Baltazar's inability to fully grasp the system in a ten-day camp.

But with the scarcity of Gilas' big men in the rotation, it could just be an opportunity for Baltazar to don the country colors in this window.