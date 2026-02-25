The players that can step up for Gilas Pilipinas in the second FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers window

Open Extended Reactions

Days ahead of the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers, Philippines' opponents Australia and New Zealand have named their 12-man lineups.

For the Tall Blacks, familiar faces will banner the team alongside the well-anticipated debut of NCAA Division 1 player Keanu Rasmussen. Meanwhile, the Boomers will have a mix of young and veteran players -- plus the return of Mitch Creek to national team duties for the first time since 2019.

As for Gilas Pilipinas, whose final lineup will be confirmed during the managers' meeting on Wednesday, the priority is clear: provide enough support for naturalized player Justin Brownlee to anchor and stabilize the offense.

In two games so far in the first window, the Barangay Ginebra reinforcement has put up stellar numbers of 21 points, 3.5 rebounds and five assists on an efficient 68.3 TS%.

Now, with the question being where Philippines will get more production from, it's only fitting we take a look at three players who could perform better in this window -- relative to what they can do with their respective ball clubs.

Calvin Oftana

PBA Philippine Cup: Averaged 18.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists on 57.6 TS%

2025 FIBA Asia Cup: Averaged 3.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists on 22.6 TS%

If Gilas is going to generate cleaner half-court looks, Oftana has to function as a viable threat on the weakside.

Too often, defenses shrink the floor against Philippines' bigs by tagging rollers early and digging down on post entries.

Oftana's value isn't just in spot-up shooting -- it's in his ability to relocate along the arc, drift to the corner when the ball drives baseline, and attack long closeouts with one or two hard dribbles. That forces the low man to make a decision instead of simply loading up on Brownlee.

Beyond spacing, the TNT wing gives Gilas a switchable forward who can rebound in traffic and immediately push the break. When Philippines plays with pace off defensive stops, their offense flows more naturally.

The key for him is to embrace the role of quick-trigger spacer and straight-line driver instead of overthinking reads; he can tilt the geometry of the floor in Gilas' favor against bigger and more disciplined defenses.

Chris Newsome

Chris Newsome's offensive assertiveness could prove crucial for Philippines, especially against defensively-disciplined teams like New Zealand and Australia. Paul Tan/FIBA via Getty Images

PBA Philippine Cup: Averaged 15.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists on 54.2 TS%

2025 FIBA Asia Cup: Averaged 3.8 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists on 35.8 TS%

While Newsome is often penciled in as Gilas' designated perimeter stopper, that defensive identity alone hasn't consistently translated into visible impact on the floor.

Guarding the opponent's best backcourt threat is important, but if it doesn't lead to disrupted actions, forced turnovers, or broken rhythm, the value becomes harder to feel over 40 minutes.

Against disciplined teams like Australia and New Zealand, simply staying in front isn't enough -- Gilas needs defensive possessions that end with clean rebounds and transition chances.

It's why the Meralco Bolts guard's offensive assertiveness becomes crucial.

To stay impactful, he has to lean into his ability to score from the midrange -- pulling up off ball screens when defenders go under, attacking the nail area when the lane opens, and punishing switches with controlled footwork.

In FIBA play where the paint is crowded and three-point looks are contested, the in-between game becomes a pressure point. If Newsome can reliably convert those shots and collapse the defense just enough to create kick-outs, he transforms from a role defender into a two-way stabilizer who keeps Gilas balanced on both ends.

Carl Tamayo

Philippines could be served well by unleashing Carl Tamayo who, despite his defensive limitations, is arguably one of their most-polished offensive weapons. FIBA

KBL: Averaging 15.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists in 28.6 minutes

2025 FIBA Asia Cup: Averaged 3.4 points and 1.6 rebounds in 7.7 minutes

There's a strong case that Tamayo is one of Gilas' most-polished offensive weapons, and that alone can swing games. He may not be an elite or lockdown defender at the international level, but his offensive skill set has the potential to offset that gap.

Tamayo can score facing up, knock down perimeter jumpers, operate from the mid-post, and make reads when double teams come.

For the Changwon LG Saker, the key is opportunity and rhythm.

Tamayo has already proven himself as one of the top power forwards in the KBL, where spacing is tight and physicality is constant. This growth doesn't happen by accident -- it's built on reps, trust, and freedom within an offense.

For Gilas, he simply needs to be unleashed.

Give him extended minutes, allow him to play through early mistakes, and let him function as a primary scoring option alongside Brownlee.

If his offense finds flow, it won't just compensate for defensive limitations, but could become the very reason Gilas tilts games.