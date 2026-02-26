Gilas Pilipinas narrowly fall to New Zealand in FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers

Open Extended Reactions

A gallant stand by Philippines was not enough as it absorbed its first loss in the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers on Thursday night, falling 69-66 to New Zealand at SM Mall of Asia arena in Thursday's second-window encounter.

It was the 7th victory of the Tall Blacks over Gilas Pilipinas in eight matchups, and a third straight triumph after a breakthrough victory by Gilas in the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers in 2024.

Max Darling led New Zealand's balanced attack with 11 points and Sam Mennegga and Alex McNaught chipped in with ten points each. With their first win in the qualifiers, the Tall Blacks move to a 1-2 record -- good for solo third in Group A.

Dwight Ramos was the Philippines' top scorer with 16 points, while surprise starter CJ Perez contributed 15 points, ten of which coming in the first quarter. Returning guard Juan Gomez de Liaño added ten points of his own.

The loss sends Gilas to a 2-1 record, which is still good for second spot in Group A.

Next up for Philippines is group leader Australia, which will visit the country for the first time since the infamous 2018 brawl during the 2019 World Cup qualifiers, which will also be at Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday.

More to follow...