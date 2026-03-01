Gilas Pilipinas suffers second straight defeat against Australia in 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers

In Australia's first trip back to Manila since the infamous 2018 'Basketbrawl', Philippines once again found itself on the wrong end of the scoreboard -- absorbing a 93-66 defeat to the Boomers in the 2027 FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers on Sunday night at SM Mall of Asia Arena.

The result felt all too familiar. It mirrored Australia's 84-60 rout of Gilas in the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup quarterfinals -- another game where the Boomers' size, pace and shot-making proved too much to handle.

Elijah Pepper set the tone with 28 points, while Tanner Krebs provided steady support with 18 markers of his own as Australia improved to 4-0, locking up the top spot in Group A after the first round. Their crisp ball movement and disciplined defense kept Gilas chasing the game from the third quarter onward.

For Philippines, Justin Brownlee bounced back from his struggles against New Zealand with a near all-around effort of 20 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

But help was scarce. Only Quentin Millora-Brown joined him in double figures with 11 points, as Gilas struggled to generate consistent offense against Australia's pressure.

Despite the setback, there was still a silver lining. With New Zealand's win over Guam handing the latter its fourth loss, Gilas secured a spot in the second round and closed the first phase with a 2-2 record.

The road only gets steeper from here. Gilas heads into the third window facing back-to-back road tests against New Zealand and Australia.

But, before these upcoming matchups, let's look at what went good and bad for Gilas that resulted in a blow-out loss.

Brownlee as the main and only source of offense

Brownlee was both the lifeline and the limitation of Gilas in this matchup.

On one end, he shook off his shooting slump and reestablished himself as the team's primary offensive engine. On the other, the offense was far too dependent on him to create something out of nothing.

After going just 3-of-15 from the field across the first five quarters of the second window, Brownlee rediscovered his rhythm and poured in 16 points over the final three periods on an efficient 50% shooting clip.

He did it despite being the clear focal point of Australia's defensive scheme. Every catch triggered a reaction through hard doubles from the nail, digs from the weak side, and even corner defenders stunting aggressively just to crowd his driving lanes.

When the Boomers trapped him in ball-screen actions, Gilas struggled to punish the rotations. Brownlee made the right reads, finishing with seven assists, but too often the advantage died after the initial pass.

The reality was simple: when he was forced to give it up, the possession frequently stalled. Without Brownlee bending the defense, Gilas' half-court offense lacked flow, paint touches, and consistent shot creation.

Turnovers and offensive rebounding plaguing Gilas

If the game swung anywhere, it was in the possession battle. Australia dominated the margins of execution, effort, and physicality -- and it showed up in the box score.

Gilas committed 12 turnovers, which Australia converted into 14 points. Many of those miscues came from forced passes against pressure or late-clock situations after initial actions were blown up.

The Boomers, even when shots weren't falling early, stayed disciplined with their spacing and movement. By the second half, their process translated into cleaner looks and better rhythm.

On the glass, the gap was even more glaring.

Australia won the rebounding battle 50-38 overall and crushed Gilas 18-9 on the offensive boards. That effort translated into a 29-13 edge in second-chance points and a 36-16 advantage in points in the paint.

Those numbers reflect more than size -- they reflect repeated extra possessions and deeper paint catches. Gilas simply couldn't finish defensive possessions, and against a team as organized as Australia, that's a losing formula.

'QMB' as a roller

One of the subtle bright spots was how Quentin Millora-Brown was deployed offensively.

He may not have an expansive scoring arsenal, but within a defined role, he showed value.

Seven of his 11 points came in the first half, mostly as a hard-diving roller in pick-and-roll sets.

With Australia loading up on Brownlee and showing extra bodies toward CJ Perez after his strong outing against New Zealand, Millora-Brown found space slipping behind the defense. He ran the floor, set solid screens, and dove with intent -- creating vertical pressure that Gilas otherwise lacked.

Beyond scoring, his rebounding activity stood out. He battled on the boards and embraced the physical side of the game, carving out space inside. If Gilas is searching for complementary pieces around Brownlee, Millora-Brown's profile is clear: screen, dive, rebound, and bring energy.