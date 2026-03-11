Gilas Women step onto global stage in historic FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup qualifying bid

Open Extended Reactions

With the country's basketball spotlight often fixed on the men's side, it is now time for Gilas Women to take center stage as they embark on a historic campaign.

For the first time in its history, Gilas Pilipinas Women will test its mettle on the global stage as it competes in the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup Qualifying Tournament in Lyon, France -- from March 12 to 17, marking another milestone for a program that has steadily climbed the ranks in Asian basketball.

Philippines earned its place in the qualifiers after a gritty 73-70 victory over Lebanon in the 2025 FIBA Women's Asia Cup, a win that reaffirmed the team's Division A status and opened the door to the World Cup qualification pathway.

Now, the challenge becomes even steeper. So it's only fitting to assess what could be expected with Gilas Women heading into this prestigious competition.

Mix of veteran and collegiate stars

An unfortunate situation has prevented Philippines' cornerstone star Jack Animam to participate in the qualifying tournament, as the schedule conflicts with her club Denso Iris in the Women's Japan Basketball League.

The numbers of the former NU Lady Bulldog of 10.4 points and 10 rebounds will definitely be missed.

However, veterans Afril Bernardino and Janine Pontejos return and once again headline the squad, bringing leadership and international experience to a group navigating one of the biggest stages in program history.

Alongside them are rising collegiate stars Kacey Dela Rosa and Ann Pingol, both recent MVP winners in the UAAP who represent the next wave of talent coming through the Philippine women's basketball pipeline.

The roster also includes Kent Pastrana, Stefanie Berberabe, Trina Guytingco, and Louza Ozar, Angel Surada, alongside Filipino-American reinforcements Sarah Heyn, Sumayah Sugapong, and Sophia Dignadice, forming a group that combines youth, length and growing international exposure under head coach Patrick Aquino.

For the three players based overseas in Heyn, Sugapong, and Dignadice, they add another layer of versatility to the program continues to widen its talent base.

What's the path to make it to the World Cup?

The road to the 2026 Women's World Cup is anything but easy for Gilas Women.

Philippines is competing in the qualifying tournament hosted in Lyon, France, where five other nations in host France, Germany, Nigeria, South Korea and Colombia will face each other in a round-robin format. Each team plays five games, with the top four teams advancing to the World Cup set to take place in Berlin, Germany later in 2026.

However, the qualification path is complicated by the presence of already-qualified teams. Germany has secured its place as the tournament host, while Nigeria entered the tournament as the reigning African champion.

Because of that, only the top two remaining teams in the Lyon qualifiers will ultimately earn tickets to the World Cup. The main pathway for Gilas Women to achieve that is to get wins over South Korea and Columbia.

In the end, the qualifiers present a daunting challenge for Gilas Women, but they also represent a significant step forward for the program. Simply reaching this stage already marks a historic milestone, highlighting the steady progress Philippine women's basketball has made in recent years.

With a roster that blends experienced veterans, rising collegiate standouts, and Filipino-American reinforcements, Gilas Women now have the opportunity to test themselves against some of the world's best teams and in the process continue building the foundation for the country's long-term growth on the international stage.