Gilas Women's 3x3 eyes World Cup after silver medal Asia Cup run

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Across the multiple makeshift courts you see in the Philippines, people used to play "tatluhan," or in English, 3-on-3 basketball -- whether for recreation or for small prizes to make things a little more competitive.

But in the formal setup, like in FIBA 3x3 tournaments, it has long been surprising that the country had never made it to the podium. That finally changed in the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2026, as Gilas Pilipinas Women's 3x3 did not just make noise and it delivered a result that could redefine the direction of sport in the country.

Held in Singapore from April 1 to 5, the Philippines secured a historic silver medal finish, its highest placement in the tournament. The run ended with an 18-9 loss to Australia in the final, a result which reflected that Gilas was able to beat the most dominant programs in Asia. But even in defeat, the bigger picture was clear: they had taken a significant step forward.

A big part of that leap comes from the players themselves, particularly the blend of established names and emerging talents that defined this run.

At the center of it is Afril Bernardino, a cornerstone of Philippine women's basketball and long recognized as one of the faces of the national team in the 5-on-5 format -- as she brought not just production but leadership and stability. In a game that demands quick decisions and physical presence, her ability to get to the paint, and make smart reads gave Gilas a reliable foundation every possession. More importantly, her experience in high-level international play allowed the team to stay composed in tight situations, like their narrow win over Japan in the semifinals.

But alongside that veteran presence is the continued rise of Kacey Dela Rosa, whose development has become one of the most encouraging signs for the program. Still early in her national team journey, the two-time UAAP MVP showed a growing confidence in the 3x3 setting -- a format that highlights versatility and decision-making. Dela Rosa was not just a complementary piece, she was often a scoring option, capable of attacking mismatches, finishing inside, and stepping out when needed. Her ability to adapt to the pace and physicality of 3x3 reflects a skill set that continues to expand with every international exposure.

Around them, players like Mikka Cacho and Cheska Apag filled in key roles, providing energy, spacing, and timely scoring. In 3x3, where there are no real specialists and everyone has to do a bit of everything, that collective versatility became one of Gilas' biggest strengths.

This silver medal did not come out of nowhere. Just a year ago, Gilas Women finished fourth in the same competition. The jump from fourth to second highlights the steady progress of the program, particularly in a discipline like 3x3 where chemistry, decision-making, and toughness are critical.

The loss to Australia in the final also served as a reminder of what still needs to be improved. They struggled to match the Australians' physicality and efficiency, particularly in limiting high-percentage looks. But instead of taking away from the campaign, it clarified the level Gilas Women needs to reach moving forward.

And the chance to build on that breakthrough comes almost immediately.

Gilas Women's 3x3 will have another shot at history in the FIBA 3x3 World Cup Qualifier 2026 on April 11, where they are set to face Brazil and Singapore. A strong showing in that qualifying tournament could send the Philippines to the FIBA 3x3 World Cup 2026.

In just a matter of days, Gilas Women went from making history in Asia to knocking on the door of the world stage.

For the Philippines, the silver medal was not the finish line. It might just be the start of their rise as a 3x3 powerhouse in Asia.