Joaquin Tovera makes most of Gilas Pilipinas Youth opportunity, turns heads ahead of FIBA U18 Asia Cup

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Ever since Juno Sauler took over as head coach of the Gilas Pilipinas Men's Youth Team, in January 2026, development has been at the core of the program's identity.

Perhaps the clearest proof of that philosophy was the decision for the team to compete in the 19th Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup. Sauler used the preseason tournament as a measuring stick before the team swept through the 2026 FIBA U18 Asia Cup SEABA Qualifiers, evaluating players and determining who would earn a spot on the final 12-man roster bound for Krabi, Thailand.

Highly touted point guard Joaquin Tovera did not participate in the team's first two assignments in the preseason tournament but still earned Sauler's trust; and the faith placed in him was immediately rewarded once the regional qualifiers tipped off.

The former Chino Hills standout emerged as the driving force behind Gilas Youth's campaign, posting averages of 16.4 points, 4.0 assists, and 3.0 steals per game on his way to claiming tournament MVP honors. With the championship on the line, Tovera saved his best for last, erupting for 21 points in the gold medal match to power Gilas past host Thailand.

For Tovera, the tournament was more than just an opportunity to win a championship; it was his first chance to measure himself against fellow rising talents from across Southeast Asia while representing the Philippines on the international stage.

"It was very cool," Tovera told ESPN. "Really great experience playing other countries for the first time. It was great, especially playing with my new teammates and to test where I'm at."

The FIBA U18 Asia Cup runs from Aug. 13 to 23, and Gilas Youth's preparations have already shifted toward that next challenge. They returned to action in the Filoil tournament, in which the level of competition has only intensified against some of the country's top collegiate programs.

In his much-anticipated debut, Tovera looked right at home against defending UAAP champion DLSU Green Archers. The 5-foot-10 guard finished with 16 points while repeatedly finding seams in the defense and attacking the basket with confidence, showing that his aggressive style could translate against bigger and more experienced opposition.

Despite the adjustment to the more physical brand of play in the Philippines, the University of the Philippines commit has embraced the challenge head-on.

"The experience is way different compared to the U.S.," Tovera told ESPN after the victory of DLSU. "It's very physical out here. I love the game, so no matter how hard it is, I'll keep pushing."

Tovera's on-court performances have already turned heads, but he believes the biggest gains have come in the intangibles. Under Sauler's guidance, the rising playmaker has learned the importance of effort, leadership, and carrying himself the right way, qualities he hopes will continue to define his journey with Gilas Youth and beyond.

"He's taught me how to always go hard no matter who we play, [good] body language, and always just give it your best," Tovera told ESPN when asked about Sauler's coaching.

"I just want to improve as a leader, being a great teammate on and off the court. Just get better every day."