Gilas Checklist: Victory vs. New Zealand almost non-negotiable

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As Gilas Pilipinas heads into the third window of the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers, the margin for error has all but disappeared.

Facing a daunting pair of road assignments against Australia and New Zealand, in Perth, Western Australia, the Philippines find themselves in a position where their World Cup hopes could be defined over the next two games.

In the last part of the series, we look at how Gilas can make the 2027 FIBA World Cup.

Head coach Tim Cone openly acknowledged what the Philippines team needs to achieve in Australia when he spoke at their open practice in the Filoil EcoOil Centre on June 22.

"Right now, if we don't win one of these next two games, we're going to have a very small margin of error as we move forward into the next round," he said.

"Almost like we're going to have to sweep the next round,"

And with the pressure mounting, the conversation shifts to the simplest question: What does Gilas need to get out of these two games, and how would each possible outcome affect the road ahead?

Crucial tie against the Tall Blacks

Gilas has a 2-2 record ahead of the third window of qualifiers, and has already secured a place in the second round, in Group E. But simply advancing is only half the battle. First-round results carry over so every remaining game is critical in building a favorable position before the crossover stage.

Group C, the pool Gilas will merge with, is already shaping up to be a difficult climb. Jordan sits atop the standings with an unbeaten 4-0 record, ahead of Iran (3-1) with both teams having two games to play in this window. The Philippines cannot afford to lose further ground before facing those regional heavyweights.

Australia is widely expected to complete a 6-0 sweep of the first round so Gilas' July 3 showdown against New Zealand (also 2-2) could carry the biggest implications of the window. The Tall Blacks are also favored to defeat Guam, to get their third win, meaning a road triumph by the Philippines will allow the team to pull level with New Zealand in the standings ahead of the second round instead of chasing from behind.

Gilas fell just short against New Zealand in Manila during the second window, absorbing a heartbreaking 69-66 defeat after leading for stretches of the contest. Beyond avenging that loss, a win will give the Philippines a crucial head-to-head result over a direct rival for one of the qualifying spots; defeat will leave Cone's squad in peril for the final three qualifying windows.

Gilas as the best fourth-placed team?

At the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers, Gilas booked its second straight World Cup berth by emerging as the best fourth-placed team in the two second-round groups, needing favorable results elsewhere before punching its ticket. After qualifying automatically as host in 2023, the Philippines could be left to navigate that same path in the bid for a fourth consecutive World Cup appearance.

The problem is that Gilas is already playing from behind. With Australia expected to carry a perfect record into Group E and Jordan and Iran also projected to enter the second round near the top of the standings, the Philippines cannot afford to dig itself into a deeper hole before the crossover stage.

Should Gilas finish this window at 2-4, climbing even to fourth place in Group E will shape as a daunting task -- as the team will be dueling possibly against four teams with a better 4-2 record. The Philippines, in that scenario, will likely need to outperform New Zealand while also making up ground against Jordan or Iran -- or both -- over the final three qualifying windows.

A 3-3 position after the first round keeps the Philippines much more competitive. Splitting this window by defeating New Zealand will allow Gilas to remain within striking distance of the top four in Group E, and preserve a realistic chance of climbing the standings over the final six games. Even then, securing a World Cup berth will not be straightforward.

If the top three spots in Group E go to Australia, Jordan, and Iran, Gilas could once again find itself battling for the best fourth-placed finish across the two second-round groups. That would require not only taking care of business in its remaining games but also hoping for favorable developments in Group F -- in which Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Japan, China, and South Korea will each likely expect to be on three to five wins after this window.

The Philippines has successfully navigated the path before, but it leaves far less room for error than securing a top-three finish outright.