Gilas grades: Youth movement takes over in narrow loss to Tall Blacks

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Gilas Pilipinas pushed New Zealand to the brink, but, still, another encouraging performance ultimately ended in heartbreak as the Tall Blacks escaped with a 106-102 double-overtime victory in the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian qualifier at Spark Arena in Auckland on Friday.

The defeat extended the Filipinos' losing streak to three games after opening the campaign with back-to-back wins over Guam, and it dealt a significant blow to their hopes of improving their standing in the second round of qualification.

Despite falling just short of their second win over New Zealand, the contest provided another glimpse of the national team's emerging core.

Head coach Tim Cone entrusted several young players with major responsibilities through the game, and the next generation showed flashes of what it could become on the international stage.

With Justine Baltazar the only player who did not see action, here's how every Gilas player fared in the close defeat.

Juan Gomez de Liaño: A

After joining the roster as a replacement for the injured Scottie Thompson, Gomez de Liaño provided Gilas with the shot creation it desperately needed in the backcourt, finishing with 23 points, six rebounds, and four assists on an outstanding 74.5 TS%.

Moreover, the 26-year-old buried two clutch triples to force overtime, and nearly gave the Philippines the lead in the first extra period with another deep attempt.

What was impressive about the Converge rookie's outing was that his impact came in different ways. He initially attacked the gaps created by New Zealand's aggressive ball pressure, and the extra attention given to Justin Brownlee, before shifting to the perimeter and knocking down four three-pointers as the game wore on.

Kevin Quiambao provided a silver lining for Gilas Pilipinas, scoring 23 points despite the team's late-game collapse in a narrow defeat by New Zealand. FIBA

Kevin Quiambao: A

Quiambao's array of shot-making consistently punished New Zealand's defensive coverages, allowing him to finish with 23 points on a stellar 64.8 TS%.

"KQ" stretched the floor by knocking down catch-and-shoot opportunities, and capitalized whenever defenders went under screens, converting 3-of-8 from beyond the arc.

Quiambao was equally effective attacking closeouts, creating space for floaters, and finishing downhill whenever the defense ran him off the line, and he continues to establish himself as one of Gilas' primary offensive weapons.

Carl Tamayo: A

Inserted into the starting lineup at small forward, Tamayo answered the call with 17 points on an efficient 70.8 TS%, helping shoulder the scoring load as Brownlee endured a quieter offensive game.

More importantly, this felt like another step in Tamayo's evolution under Cone. Rather than limiting him to a complementary role, Gilas leaned into the 6-foot-7 forward's isolation scoring ability, allowing him to attack mismatches and create off the bounce, a dimension that could become a major weapon as he continues to gain confidence on the international stage.

With his three-point shot still not falling consistently, Ramos shifted his approach by relentlessly attacking closeouts and tilted defenses, finishing with 18 points, four rebounds, and three assists.

Operating more as an off-ball scorer than a primary creator, he consistently found opportunities to get downhill and keep Gilas' offense moving.

However, efficiency remains a concern for the Levanga Hokkaido import, as he shot just 6-of-17 from the field and is now shooting 29.2% over Gilas' past three games.

His late foul in the first overtime also proved costly, wiping out what could have been a go-ahead three-pointer by Gomez de Liaño.

Although he logged just 10 minutes, Phillips made his presence felt during Gilas' pivotal third-quarter surge.

The box score may show that he finished with only two points, three rebounds, and a steal, but the former DLSU Green Archer's relentless motor, activity on the glass, and defensive energy consistently swung possessions in the Philippines' favor.

If there is one number that captures his impact, Phillips posted the second-best plus-minus of the game at +11, illustrating how his hustle and ability to generate extra possessions helped fuel Gilas when he was on the floor.

AJ Edu: B-

Edu once again embraced the dirty-work role, contributing six points and four rebounds while anchoring Gilas' interior defense.

The 26-year-old center's mobility also deserves recognition, as it allowed him to switch onto smaller players and hold his own in space against New Zealand's perimeter-oriented attack.

Yet his limited offensive production remains a concern, and becoming a more consistent finisher will further complement his value on the defensive end.

RJ Abarrientos: C

Despite an off-shooting night, Abarrientos still managed to orchestrate Gilas' offense with 10 assists, consistently creating quality looks for his teammates.

However, two costly turnovers and being repeatedly targeted alongside Gomez de Liaño at the point of attack prevented his playmaking from having a greater impact.

The concern now is whether the reigning Best Player of the Conference can break out of his shooting funk after scoring just six points while going 0-for-6 from beyond the arc, a slump that has persisted since the latter part of Ginebra's Commissioner's Cup championship run.

Justin Brownlee battled through an off night to help Gilas Pilipinas push the Tall Blacks to the limit in a gripping double-overtime showdown. Rebekah Tupaea/FIBA via Getty Images

Justin Brownlee: C

New Zealand once again made Brownlee the focal point of its defensive game plan, with head coach Judd Flavell throwing multiple defenders at him to limit the Gilas' naturalized star to just five points on only three field-goal attempts.

Even without his usual scoring output, the Ginebra reinforcement's gravity remained invaluable through post touches that consistently drew double teams, creating 4-on-3 opportunities that fueled Gilas' offense.

Still, a more typical double-digit scoring performance from Brownlee could have been the difference in a game decided by just four points.

June Mar Fajardo, Troy Rosario, and Chris Newsome: D

The starting frontcourt of Fajardo and Rosario barely saw action in the second half, as the former remained a defensive liability in ball-screen situations while the latter struggled to provide any offensive production.

As for Newsome, it was difficult to expect much after he was inserted for the first time in the second overtime -- giving him little opportunity to establish any rhythm.