No Justin Brownlee, no easy task as Gilas takes on powerhouse Australia

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Gilas Pilipinas faces its toughest test yet in the FIBA World Cup 2027 Asian Qualifiers, and the challenge became even steeper after naturalized star Justin Brownlee was officially ruled out of Monday's clash against unbeaten Australia due to multiple injuries.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas announced on Sunday, July 6, that Brownlee will miss the Pool A showdown against the Boomers, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. (Manila time) at Perth Arena, leaving head coach Tim Cone with an 11-man roster against one of the world's top national teams.

"Justin Brownlee will miss the game against Australia due to a hamstring strain, peroneal tendinopathy in his right leg, and left knee swelling with cartilage defects," the federation said in a statement.

Brownlee entered the third qualifying window as Gilas' top performer, averaging 16.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.8 assists through the Philippines' first four games.

But the 38-year-old veteran was clearly limited in Friday's heartbreaking 106-102 double-overtime loss to New Zealand.

There, Brownlee finished with just five points on 2-of-3 shooting while adding eight rebounds and four assists before fouling out late in the second overtime. He also committed three turnovers.

His absence removes the Philippines' leading scorer and closer at a time when Gilas is trying to snap a three-game skid in Pool A.

Cone, however, isn't backing down from the challenge.

Justin Brownlee won't be suiting up for Gilas Pilipinas' crucial game against Australia. FIBA

"That makes the climb even tougher, but it also makes it sweeter as well. We know that we're going to come out there and enjoy the game and really go at it," Cone told Philippine News Perth.

Without Brownlee, the offensive burden shifts to the young core that nearly pulled off an upset against New Zealand.

Juan Gomez de Liaño and Kevin Quiambao erupted for 23 points apiece in Auckland, with the former also tallying six rebounds, four assists, and a steal. Meanwhile, the latter logged 37 minutes while continuing to establish himself as one of Gilas' primary scoring options.

Dwight Ramos recovered from a sluggish first half to finish with 18 points, four rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and a steal. On the other hand, Carl Tamayo contributed 17 points, knocking down three 3-pointers.

RJ Abarrientos also played a pivotal role by orchestrating the offense with 10 assists.

Cone disclosed Brownlee wanted to suit up but ultimately could not overcome the pain.

"He did his best, but he's just hurting too much. He just feels like he has no explosion. He feels like he's hurting the team rather than helping the team," Cone shared.

"He's given us so much, so it's a much-deserved rest for him. We'll soldier on without him."

Tim Cone and the entire Gilas coaching staff will have a busy night as they face the Boomers in Perth. FIBA

Joining Gomez de Liaño, Quiambao, Ramos, Tamayo, and Abarrientos in the lineup are June Mar Fajardo, AJ Edu, Troy Rosario, Chris Newsome, Justine Baltazar, and Mike Phillips.

Cone believes the Philippines has already shown it can compete without Brownlee after playing two tune-up games in New Zealand before the qualifying window.

"There's no real adjustment. We're not going to do anything differently. We just have to do everything at a higher level. This gives other guys an opportunity to step up," he stated.

"We played the two friendlies without him in New Zealand, so we have experience playing without him, and we'll live with that. Again, we've got a talented group of guys, and one guy is not going to change the mix."

Still, the task awaiting Gilas is enormous.

The Philippines opened the qualifiers with back-to-back wins over Guam but has since dropped three straight games, including a 93-66 defeat to Australia at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay this past March.

The Boomers aim to stay unbeaten in their bracket when they face Gilas Pilipinas on Monday. FIBA

The Boomers, meanwhile, have been dominant from start to finish, sweeping all five of their qualifying games and entering Monday with an average winning margin of 39.4 points.

Australia flexed its firepower last Friday by routing Guam, 124-52, while setting a FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers record with 24 made 3-pointers.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Tyrese Proctor led the long-range assault with six 3-pointers and 22 points.

Angus Glover knocked down five 3-pointers for 19 points, while Bryce Cotton and Jack McVeigh added four triples each to score 18 and 14 points, respectively.

Reyne Smith also connected on three shots from deep, whereas David Okwera and Mitch Creek chipped in one apiece.

The Boomers' deep roster also features Taran Armstrong, Wani Lo Buluk, Josh Bannan, Alexander Condon, and Keanu Pinder.