Mike Phillips emerges as Gilas' bright spot despite winless qualifying window

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Mike Phillips lived up to his "Motor" nickname on his Gilas Pilipinas debut, emerging as one of the few bright spots in the national team's winless campaign during the third and final window of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 Asian Qualifiers Round 1.

Playing his first games for the national team, Phillips injected relentless energy on both ends of the floor against Oceania powerhouses New Zealand and Australia, earning the trust of Gilas head coach Tim Cone.

"He was one of the bright lights for us tonight," Cone said after the Philippines absorbed a 92-49 loss to Australia on Monday.

"He was doing great, especially in the first half. He was rebounding the heck out of the ball and just playing.

"His nickname is 'Motor Mike,' and there's a reason for that. He plays with such a tremendous motor. He's all over the floor."

Phillips first suited up against New Zealand, in Gilas' 116-112 defeat in double overtime. He posted just two points, three rebounds, and a steal in 11 minutes, but his impact extended well beyond the box score.

He battled for nearly every rebound and loose ball, often forcing physical plays that resulted in fouls. Moreover, his efforts in the third quarter helped Gilas seize momentum and take a one-point lead into the fourth before the Tall Blacks prevailed after the overtime periods.

Mike Phillips posted six points and 14 rebounds in 24 minutes vs. the Boomers, providing the hustle and intensity that Gilas needed throughout the contest. Paul Kane/Getty Images

Against Australia, Phillips was elevated to the starting lineup with naturalized player Justin Brownlee unavailable.

The former De La Salle University standout and two-time UAAP champion responded with six points and 14 rebounds in 24 minutes, providing the hustle and intensity Gilas needed throughout the contest.

As he has throughout his young career, Phillips energized both his teammates and the sizeable Filipino crowd at RAC Arena in Perth.

During one second-quarter possession, he was even seen celebrating after longtime Gilas stalwart and nine-time PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo drew a foul in the post. Fajardo, who played just eight minutes against New Zealand, bounced back with eight points, eight rebounds, three assists, and two blocks against Australia.

Phillips' night, however, ended prematurely after he suffered cramps in the fourth quarter. The team also exercised caution after he tweaked an ankle during one of Gilas' tune-up games before the qualifying window.

Cone believes Philips has only scratched the surface of what he can contribute to the national team.

"He's a young guy, and he plays with so much enthusiasm," Cone said.

"It's very infectious. Tonight it was less visible because of the score, but I think that's something our fans are really going to appreciate moving forward.

"Watching him play with that kind of effort, and seeing the other guys get infected by it and continue to play... Yeah, he was really a bright spot for us."

Despite finishing the window without a victory, Gilas advanced to the second round of the Asian Qualifiers with a 2-4 record, good for third place in Group A.

Phillips appears poised to become a fixture in the Philippines rotation, and Cone will hope he can energize the team in front of a home crowd when Gilas return to action vs. Jordan in the second round of FIBA World Cup qualifying at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay on Aug. 27.