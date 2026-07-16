Missing piece: What Gilas Pilipinas has lost without Kai Sotto

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Kai Sotto has not played for the Philippines since his ACL injury in January 2025, since when Gilas Pilipinas has struggled to a 4-10 win-loss record without arguably its most impactful local player. Francis R Malasig/EPA-EFE

There is no doubt that Kai Sotto has been one of the centerpieces of Gilas Pilipinas' rise under head coach Tim Cone.

With the 7-foot-3 center anchoring the middle, the Philippines captured its first Asian Games gold medal in 61 years before carrying that momentum onto the FIBA stage.

Sotto then spearheaded Gilas' memorable campaign in the 2024 FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Riga, where the Filipinos stunned host Latvia and pushed both Georgia and Brazil to the brink.

He also played a pivotal role as the national team opened the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers with four straight victories, highlighted by its first win over New Zealand.

In six appearances under Cone, Sotto averaged 14.0 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game as Gilas posted a 5-1 record with him on the floor.

That momentum came to an abrupt halt in January 2025, when Sotto tore the ACL in his left knee while playing for the Koshigaya Alphas in Japan's B.League. The injury sidelined him for nearly a full year and forced him to miss Gilas' succeeding windows.

He eventually returned this past January, rejoining the Alphas' lineup and gradually rediscovering his rhythm over the remainder of the season.

Yet the 24-year-old is yet to wear the Philippine jersey again. In his absence, Gilas has struggled to sustain the same level of success, compiling a 4-10 record without arguably its most impactful local player.

Here's a closer look at what Sotto's absence has cost Gilas.

Inside scoring and the triangle offense have not been the same

The Philippines has finally reached a point where it can field multiple legitimate big men capable of holding their own on the international stage.

With AJ Edu, Quentin Millora-Brown, and Mike Phillips anchoring the frontcourt, Gilas has remained competitive on the glass even without Sotto, as its rebounding rate dipped only slightly from 48.3 to 44.3 percent.

His absence has been most evident on the offensive end.

With Sotto in the lineup, Gilas averaged 47.7 points in the paint. Over its last 14 games without him, that figure dropped dramatically to just 30.7 per contest -- stripping the offense of one of its most dependable sources of easy baskets.

The issue resurfaced during the latest window, particularly in the heartbreaking 106-102 double-overtime loss to New Zealand.

The Tall Blacks' defensive strategy was simple: Force the ball out of Justin Brownlee's hands by sending a second defender whenever he attacked.

When Carl Tamayo and Kevin Quiambao began making defenses pay from the perimeter, New Zealand adjusted by rotating help from the weak side, confident Gilas lacked a low-post presence capable of punishing the mismatch.

Brownlee, who was also battling an injury, repeatedly found driving lanes clogged, causing the Philippine offense to stall during crucial stretches.

That is where Sotto's value extends well beyond his scoring numbers. More than an interior finisher, he serves as the ideal low-post hub in Tim Cone's triangle offense, demanding defensive attention on the block while creating cleaner passing angles that allow the offense to flow naturally.

His absence also took away one of Gilas' most effective facilitators in two-man actions. Guards such as RJ Abarrientos and Juan Gomez de Liaño thrive playing off dribble handoffs, and Sotto's combination of ball handling, screening, and rim-running makes those exchanges especially dangerous.

His roll gravity forces help defenders to tag him as he dives to the basket, opening driving lanes while creating cleaner perimeter looks for Gilas' guards and shooters. It is an element of offensive versatility that the Philippines largely lacked throughout this window, making the attack far easier for opposing defenses to contain.

Kai Sotto spearheaded Gilas Pilipinas' memorable campaign in the 2024 FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Riga, where the Filipinos stunned host Latvia and pushed Georgia and Brazil to the brink. Edijs Palens/Xinhua via Getty Images

No safety net at the rim

For all of Gilas' improvements in size and physicality, it still could not replicate, without Sotto, its last line of defense.

The former Ateneo Blue Eaglet averaged 2.0 blocks per game in his six appearances under Cone, but his impact extended well beyond the box score.

Sotto's mere presence alters how opponents attack the basket, allowing the Philippines to pressure the perimeter more aggressively, knowing a 7-foot-3 rim protector is waiting behind the play.

Without him, Gilas was often forced into more conservative pick-and-roll coverages, giving opposing guards more room to operate while placing greater strain on its perimeter defenders.

The Boomers Tyrese Proctor of the Boomers holds his space against RJ Abarrientos. Paul Kane/Getty Images

That void was especially evident against New Zealand and Australia, both of whom consistently generated paint touches through ball-screen actions and created high-percentage opportunities near the rim.

Edu remains one of Asia's premier interior defenders, and Phillips brings relentless energy and defensive versatility, but both are at their best when they can maximize their mobility rather than serve as the lone rim protector.

Sotto's presence unlocks another dimension of Cone's defensive system. With him protecting the rim as the backline defender, Edu and Phillips can slide to the four and become far more effective in ball-screen coverages.

Their lateral quickness allows them to hedge, switch, or contain guards on the perimeter without worrying about leaving the basket exposed.

It is a defensive luxury few teams in Asia possess, and one the Philippines sorely missed throughout this window as opposing offenses repeatedly found success attacking the paint.