Gilas squads ready for packed international calendar

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Gilas Pilipinas is set to welcome a mix of new and returning players as the men's and women's national teams gear up for a busy stretch of international competitions in the coming months.

Sedrick Barefield and Brandon Bates headline the new names in the 30-strong men's pool for the 2026 Asian Games in Japan, but longtime Gilas mainstays Dwight Ramos and AJ Edu have been omitted due to Japan B.League commitments.

"I think it's safe to say that Dwight and AJ [will not be with Gilas] because they're playing in the Manila B.League Games on Sept. 9 and 10, so that immediately conflicts with the schedule of the Asian Games," Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) executive director Erika Dy said during the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum in Manila on Tuesday.

"In that 30-plus list, our Gilas mainstays are there, plus we were able to add players who are not necessarily eligible for FIBA competition as locals. Looking at the long list, there are Bates and Barefield. We have names like that that we don't usually see in our windows."

Dy said the Gilas core, minus Ramos and Edu, was expected to be with the team but she did not otherwise name the players included in the squad.

Dy did say, however, that Jordan Clarkson was not part of the initial roster submitted to the Asian Games Organizing Committee.

Teams can each name an expanded 30-player pool because the Asian Games are organized by the Olympic Council of Asia rather than FIBA.

Unlike FIBA competitions, the Asian Games follow more flexible eligibility requirements, allowing certain dual citizens and locally recognized players to compete even if they do not qualify as locals under FIBA rules. However, the tournament also presents a challenge since professional leagues, including Japan's B.League, are not encouraged to release players for non-FIBA events.

Gilas Pilipinas is the reigning men's basketball champion at the Asian Games, having captured the gold medal at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, in October 2023, to end a 61-year gold-medal drought in the competition.

Bennie Boatwright could suit up for the title defence, provided his Philippine naturalization process is completed in time.

"About Bennie Boatwright, the legislative process for his naturalization has already been completed, but the process itself has not yet been completed," Dy said. "It's still in Malacañang. It still needs to be signed by the president, or we have to wait until it lapses into law.

"Then he will take the oath, and we will go to the Bureau of Immigration to get a naturalization certificate. With that certificate, that's the only time we can apply for his passport. But we did enter his name in the long list, so hopefully it will arrive."

Jack Animam returns to bolster Gilas Women

Gilas Women will receive a major boost with the return of Jack Animam for the first time in a year as the team prepares for the FIBA Women's Pre-Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Guadalajara, Mexico, from Aug. 17-23.

Animam headlines the 17-player pool unveiled by the SBP on Tuesday, giving new Gilas Women head coach BT Toews another imposing presence alongside 6-foot Kacey Dela Rosa and 6-foot-2 Tiffany Reyes.

Highly regarded newcomers Camille Malagar, Alyssa Rodriguez, Sophia Dignadice, and Jaz Salon also earned spots on the pool, which is bannered by Vanessa De Jesus, who is set to play for Busan BNK in the Women's Korean Basketball League.

Philippines has been drawn alongside host Mexico, Canada and Senegal in Group B.

The road to qualification will be challenging, with only the top two teams from each group advancing to the crossover semifinals.

The tournament champion alone secures a berth in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

Gilas Women Squad: Jack Animam, Afril Bernardino, Tin Cayabyab, Vanessa De Jesus, Monique Del Carmen, Kacey Dela Rosa, Sophia Dignadice, Jhazmin Joson, Camille Malagar, Louna Ozar, Kent Pastrana, Ann Pingol, Janine Pontejos, Tiffany Reyes, Alyssa Rodriguez, Jaz Salon, Angel Surada.