Governors' Cup Power Rankings: Is NorthPort's rise real?

Only nine teams saw action in Week 5, but there was still plenty of movement in our rankings as teams like Meralco Bolts, Phoenix Super LPG and NorthPort Batang Pier made their moves and Magnolia Hotshots saw their winning streak come to an end.

1. TNT Tropang Giga (8-1)

Previous rank: 1st

The Tropang Giga will be in Japan this week for the EASL Champions Week and won't play in the PBA again until March 15. The break should give RR Pogoy and Mikey Williams more time to recuperate from their injuries. They still need to win at least one more game to get the twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals, but for this week their main concern will be the top teams from other Asian leagues.

Up next: None (playing in the EASL)

2. San Miguel Beermen (7-2)

Previous rank: 3rd

Like the Tropang Giga, the Beermen will also be in Japan for EASL duties and also don't play again in the Governors' Cup until March 15. It will be interesting to see how Jorge Gallent will manage the minutes of June Mar Fajardo and CJ Perez, who will both be coming in from Gilas duties and who are both also scheduled to play in the All-Star Game on March 12.

Up next: None (playing in the EASL)

3. Barangay Ginebra (4-2)

Previous rank: 6th

Ginebra was the third team that took the week off to give time for three of its core players and their head coach to serve for Gilas Pilipinas. But now it's back to reality for Ginebra with a three games in five days greeting for Week 5. They'll continue to miss Japeth Aguilar, while LA Tenorio is apparently still not 100% after begging off from the All-Star Game and Stanley Pringle is still seeing limited minutes. That will mean more minutes and shots for Christian Standhardinger, Jamie Malonzo and Jeremiah Gray, who have all stepped up this conference with double-digit scoring averages.

Up next: Meralco Bolts (March 1), Phoenix Super LPG (March 3), Converge FiberXers (March 5)

4. Meralco Bolts (5-3) Previous rank: 8th

Are the Bolts finally getting their rhythm? A productive Week 4 saw them win two straight games for the first time since the start of the conference and move up to fifth in the standings. Meralco's offense is still problematic as it ranks last in points per game (101.9) even as it has the stingiest defense (96.4). A hectic Week 5 awaits with three games in five days -- including games against top teams Ginebra and Converge -- which will likely reveal what kind of team this really is.

Up next: Barangay Ginebra (March 1), Converge FiberXers (March 3), Phoenix Super LPG (March 5)

5. Phoenix Super LPG (3-5) Previous rank: 9th

Two wins in a row has the Fuel Masters rising like, well, a Phoenix and back into the hunt for a playoff spot. Encho Serrano's season-high 28 points -- all scored in the second half, including the go-ahead basket -- carried Phoenix to an important win over Converge in their lone Week 4 game. It was a fitting follow-up to their 25-point win over Terrafirma Dyip eight days earlier and could be a sign that the Fuel Masters are finally turning things around.

Up next: Rain or Shine Elasto Painters (March 1), Barangay Ginebra (March 3), Meralco Bolts (March 5)

6. NorthPort Batang Pier (2-6) Previous rank: 12th

Breaking news: The Batang Pier are still alive thanks to back-to-back wins in Week 4 over Terrafirma and Blackwater Bossing. They needed to win these two games to keep their quarterfinal hopes afloat, and that's exactly what they did. Robert Bolick had a magnificent Week 4, averaging 24.0 PPG and hitting the dagger against the Bossing courtesy of a 30-foot 3-pointer from the left flank. NorthPort still isn't out of the woods, but with other teams reeling, they just might be able to sneak into the playoffs.

Up next: Magnolia Hotshots (March 2), Rain or Shine Elasto Painters (March 4)

7. Converge FiberXers (6-3) Previous rank: 5th

The FiberXers' bid to snag one of two twice-to-beat incentives in the quarterfinals took a big blow in Week 4 after they lost a squeaker to Phoenix to slide down the standings. They're now tied with NLEX Road Warriors, two games behind TNT and one behind SMB with two to play, so a lot of things have to break their way for them to finish in the top two. The loss to the Fuel Masters was particularly excruciating as they led by double digits for most of the first three quarter only to unravel late.

Up next: Meralco Bolts (March 3), Barangay Ginebra (March 5)

8. NLEX Road Warriors (6-3) Previous rank: 4th

The Road Warriors are still searching for consistency since Jonathon Simmons left. They've gone 2-3 since Wayne Selden, Jr. came in as a replacement, and Week 4 was more of the same as they lost to Meralco by 16 but beat Rain or Shine by 11. Kevin Alas continues to shine, averaging 20.5 PPG last week to raise his overall average to an even 20.0, while rookie Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser is adding 13.6 PPG and 6.1 RPG. NLEX still has a shot at one of the two coveted twice-to-beat incentives for the quarterfinals, but going forward they have very little room for error.

Up next: Terrafirma Dyip (March 2)

9. Magnolia Hotshots (4-4) Previous rank: 2nd

The Hotshots were a Paul Lee three-pointer away from extending their winning streak to five and grabbing top spot in these rankings, but unluckily for them the shot was off and the Meralco Bolts escaped with an 86-84 win in a low-scoring game featuring the top two defenses in the conference (both at 98.1PPG entering the game). With Ian Sangalang continuing to miss time, Antonio Hester has done much of the heavy lifting in the post (42.5MPG), with third-string center Russell Escoto also forced into action (14.8MPG).

Up next: NorthPort Batang Pier (March 2), Terrafirma Dyip (March 4)

10. Terrafirma Dyip (2-6) Previous rank: 10th

In their only Week 4 game, the Dyip handed the Batang Pier their first win of the tournament and have now lost four in a row. Terrafirma hasn't officially been eliminated yet, but it needs to turn things around quickly, starting with their defense which is giving up a league-worst 117.1 points per game. Actually, their offense needs some work as well as they're shooting just 42% from the field, the second-worst mark ahead of only Rain or Shine. This week will likely be their litmus test: If they can get past two contenders then they'll still stay in the mix for a playoff spot. Otherwise it will be an early summer.

Up next: NLEX Road Warriors (March 2), Magnolia Hotshots (March 4)

11. Rain or Shine Elasto Painters (2-6) Previous rank: 7th

The Elasto Painters went 0-2 in Week 4, losing by an average of 13.0 points to slip further down the standings. They're the worst-shooting team in the league, and it appears like Yeng Guiao has lost faith in import Greg Smith II, who was benched for the entire second half of their 110-99 loss to NLEX and finished with just four points. They're also giving up 111.9 PPG, fourth-worst in this tournament, and are dead-last in blocks per game with just 1.8. Rey Nambatac (15.8) and Santi Santillan (12.5) are the only local players averaging double digits in scoring, and to make things worse, Smith's 18.1 PPG average is the lowest among all imports.

Up next: Phoenix Super LPG (March 1), NorthPort Batang Pier (March 4)

12. Blackwater Bossing (1-9) Previous rank: 11th

Troy Rosario finally returned after a four-game absence, but it hardly mattered as the Bossing became the first team to be officially eliminated from the Governors' Cup after losing to the pace-setting FiberXers and the resurgent Batang Pier last week. Those defeats stretched their losing streak to eight, and the only good news is they will get an 11-day break before wrapping up their 2022-23 season on March 8 against Magnolia.

Up next: Magnolia Hotshots (March 8)