PBA Governors' Cup Import Rankings: Kevin Murphy powers NorthPort's surge

As the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup heads into the homestretch of the elimination round, the teams are sticking to their reinforcements for better or for worse. Only nine imports saw action last week, and while scoring has tapered off, there were still some notable performances.

1. Kevin Murphy (NorthPort Batang Pier) Previous rank: 8th

Murphy, who leads all active players in scoring with 38.0 PPG, had last week's highwater mark of 47 against the Blackwater Bossing as he powered the Batang Pier to two straight wins. That 47 points is also Murphy's PBA career-high, besting the 45 he put up for San Miguel in 2018, per league statistician Fidel Mangonon III. Murphy is also averaging 12.5 rebounds per game and shooting 89% from the free throw line. He and Robert Bolick are proving to be a good 1-2 punch.

2. KJ McDaniels (Meralco Bolts) Previous rank: 7th

McDaniels' scoring has dipped in each of his last two PBA stints, but he's been a monster off the boards, averaging a league-leading 17.9 RPG for the vertically-challenged Bolts. Last week, he averaged 25 and 18 in two Meralco wins, highlighted by a 31-21 stat line against the NLEX Road Warriors. In Sunday's crucial win over the Magnolia Hotshots, he hit three free throws and grabbed a big defensive rebound in the last minute to help the Bolts end the Hotshots' winning streak.

3. Wayne Selden, Jr. (NLEX Road Warriors) Previous rank: 6th

It wasn't a good shooting week for Selden as he made just 14 of 38 shots in two games, including 2-of-11 on 3-pointers, but he got to the line often and shot a credible 20-of-26. He also averaged 9.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.0 steals as NLEX went 1-1. Overall Selden is averaging 30.6 points, 6.6 assists and 3.0 steals, but his 7.2 rebounds per game is one of the lowest among imports.

4. Antonio Hester (Magnolia Hotshots) Previous rank: 2nd

Hester had his two lowest scoring outputs last week -- managing just 17 and 23 points respectively against Rain or Shine and Meralco -- after averaging 31.0 in his first three games. He was still steady off the boards, though, grabbing 15 in each of those games which is right on his average. He still needs to work on his free throws as he's shooting just 61.1% from the stripe. Magnolia went 1-1 last week, but the loss to Meralco was the Hotshots' first since Hester came on board.

5. Jamaal Franklin (Converge FiberXers) Previous rank: 1st

Franklin has fallen back to Earth a bit after a torrid start. Following a three-game stretch where he dropped, 47, 37 and 53 points, he hit below 20 points for the first time this conference, managing only 19 against Blackwater. A few days later, Franklin had 30 in a shock loss to Phoenix where he took 19 attempts from beyond the arc. The last attempt was way short, and Franklin, claiming he was fouled, got in the face of one referee. He was summoned to the Commissioner's Office for his actions.

6. Du'Vaughn Maxwell (Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters) Previous rank: 9th

The Fuel Masters have stuck with Maxwell even after a rough start and his putting up average numbers for an import. It looks like their faith in him has started to pay off, as he averaged 19.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 3.5 blocks, 2.5 steals and 4.5 assists in a pair of wins last week that put Phoenix back in contention for a quarterfinal berth. Maxwell may not be a dominant scorer, and he's yet to make a 3-point shot this conference, but the Fuel Masters seem to like him a lot for their system.

7. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (TNT Tropang Giga) Previous rank: 4th

Hollis-Jefferson and TNT didn't play last week, and now the import gets an extended week off after his visa didn't arrive in time for him to join the Tropang Giga in Japan for the EASL Champions Week. He'll be back in action on March 15 as TNT continues its quest for the top seed.

8. Cameron Clark (San Miguel Beermen) Previous rank: 3rd

Like Hollis-Jefferson, Clark had last week off. But unlike Hollis-Jefferson, Clark is in Japan along with the rest of SMB. After the EASL, Clark will have another week off due to the All-Star break before hitting the court again on March 15 to as the Beermen look to secure one of the top two spots.

9. Justin Brownlee (Barangay Ginebra San Miguel) Previous rank: 6th

Brownlee also didn't see any PBA action last week, but he was certainly in the news after making his much-awaited debut for Gilas Pilipinas. And while he won't be in Japan, he still has a busy week ahead of him as Barangay Ginebra plays three games in five days starting Wednesday.

10. Shawn Glover (Blackwater Bossing) Previous rank: 12th

Glover didn't put up bad numbers last week, although they were hardly spectacular: 19.5 points, 9.5 rebounds on 55.7% shooting over two games. The Bossing dropped both games to become the first team to be eliminated from the Governors' Cup. Blackwater brought back Glover after going 0-3 with Troy Williams, but now they've lost three straight with Glover as well.

11. Jordan Williams (Terrafirma Dyip) Previous rank: 11th

Williams has certainly cooled off after hitting a conference-high 57 a few weeks ago. He had 25 in Terrafirma's lone game last week, a loss to NorthPort, which was his second-lowest output of the conference. Whatever the reason, Williams has become passive on offense, taking just six 3-point attempts per game over his last two games after averaging nearly 13 in his first six. His shooting has also been off as he made just 9 of 35 during that span, including 6 of 20 against NorthPort.

12. Greg Smith II (Rain or Shine Elasto Painters) Previous rank: N/A

Smith finally got his FIBA clearance and was able to rejoin the Elasto Painters, but it was almost as if he still wasn't there. He had just 15 points against Magnolia on Feb. 22. Three days later against Phoenix, he played for only 15 minutes and scored just 3 points as Yeng Guiao benched him for the entire second half. It's unclear what the future holds for Smith in the Governors' Cup, but it wouldn't be surprising if we've seen the last of him this conference.