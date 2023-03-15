With just two games remaining in the elimination round of the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup, the quarterfinal cast is complete, but top three seedings are still up in the air. The top four finishers will get a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals. Here's a summary of what we know and what's still at stake.

Games remaining

Mar. 17: San Miguel Beermen (8-2) vs. Rain or Shine Elasto Painters (2-8) and TNT Tropang Giga (9-1) vs. Barangay Ginebra (8-2)

What we know

Blackwater Bossing (1-10), Terrafirma Dyip (2-9), Rain or Shine Elasto Painters (2-8) and NorthPort Batang Pier (3-8) are all eliminated.

TNT, SMB, Ginebra, Meralco Bolts (7-4), NLEX Road Warriors (7-4) Magnolia Hotshots (7-4), Converge FiberXers (6-5) and Phoenix Super LPG (4-7) are in the quarterfinals.

TNT, SMB and Barangay Ginebra are sure to finish in the top three and have thus secured a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals.

Meralco will finish fourth and thus will also have a twice-to-beat advantage.

NLEX, Magnolia, Converge and Phoenix can no longer finish in the top four regardless of the results of the remaining games. Magnolia will finish fifth, NLEX sixth, Converge seventh and Phoenix eighth.

What's still at stake

First, second and third. This is where it's still complicated. TNT, Ginebra and San Miguel all still have a crack at the top seed, and all still have one game to play. Here are the different scenarios: