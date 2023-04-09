Barangay Ginebra opened the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup Finals with a 102-90 win over TNT Tropang Giga in Game 1 on Sunday night.

On the 48th anniversary of the PBA's founding, Justin Brownlee had 31 points -- including 17 in the first quarter when Barangay Ginebra first pulled away -- while Scottie Thompson notched a triple double in another impressive all-around performance.

The Gin Kings were off for ten days, which was enough time for coach Tim Cone to second-guess his approach and preparations.

"To be totally honest, I didn't know if we had done a good job of preparing for this game for those ten days," he said. "I was questioning myself, I was questioning whether, we should take Good Friday off. And I was questioning if we had taken too much time or we weren't working hard enough.

"(There were) a lot of questions going on throughout the ten days. And so, I was not 100% sure we were gonna play good tonight. But the guys came out really fired up to start the game, I thought, and set a good tone in the beginning of the game.

"And I was kind of surprised, to be honest with you. And then, they were just able to carry the fight all the way through for 48 minutes. I was worried about our game shape, whether we'd lose game shape (after) ten days. I was worried about our rotations. But it all came together well, surprisingly, and we were able to win."

Another triple-double for the reigning MVP

Thompson played a whopping 44 minutes and had a steady 10-13-11 triple-double, his 8th in his career.

Cone thinks it's a good barometer for the team whenever Thompson gets one, and he wondered aloud what Ginebra's record was for such games and how many Thompson has had so far.

"I'd be curious to know what our record is when Scottie gets his triple doubles," Cone mused. "I'd say we're pretty close to 100% winning all the time when he gets his triple doubles.

Scottie Thompson -- the reigning PBA Governors' Cup MVP -- notched his 8th career triple double in Barangay Ginebra's win over TNT Tropang Giga on Sunday, leading to coach Tim Cone calling him the team's "barometer". PBA Media Bureau

"(There) might be one game or two that we lost but I can't remember. I can't remember either but it seems like it's like a recipe for winning. That means the ball is moving, that means the team is hustling -- and that's a good recipe for success."

According to league statistician Fidel Mangonon III, Ginebra is 6-2 whenever Thompson has a triple-double, but Cone was incredulous when he was told his star guard had only eight in his eight-season career.

"Really? He's only had eight triple doubles? This conference maybe? I'm talking about career," Cone remarked. "I'm talking about since he's been with Ginebra... pnly eight triple doubles in his career?

"(It) seems like a lot more than that. Oh well. You just ruined it. I had Scottie thinking he was the greatest of all time and now he's just a simple guy with eight triple doubles."

TNT's offense goes MIA

The Tropang Giga entered the finals as the league's best offensive team, but in Game 1 they looked very ordinary.

They shot just 38.9% and their 90 points is their lowest single-game output this conference and lowest since they scored just 85 in a November game. It was only the third time this conference that they failed to crack 100 points. RR Pogoy and Jayson Castro combined in a 4-of-19 brickfest and finished with just six and four points, respectively.

Cone knows this won't happen every game, stressing: "They didn't have a great shooting night tonight, but they're going to have two or three games where they just shoot lights out and there's probably nothing we can do about it. Tonight, that didn't happen, so we were able to control the game a little bit."

TNT coach Jojo Lastimosa lamented their poor offensive night even as he expressed confidence in his backcourt to come back, as he stated: "You make a name in the finals because everybody plays defense in the finals. But if you don't make your shots in the finals, there's just no way you can win a series like that.

Despite entering the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup Finals with a league-leading offensive record, TNT Tropang Giga struggled to fire with RR Pogoy and Jayson Castro combining for a meager ten points. PBA Media Bureau

"Roger (Pogoy), I'm confident he'll figure it out. Even Jayson -- Jayson played 31 minutes, and we missed Jayson tonight. And those guys, they've been there, and they know what needs to be done. And I'm hoping that we can pick it up offensively next game so it can be a better game for us."

Tropang Giga frontline grows thinner

TNT's big man rotation, already down a man with Kelly Williams still unable to play, suffered another blow just three minutes into the game when starting center Justin Chua injured his knee and had to leave for good.

The prognosis for Game 2 isn't rosy, according to Lastimosa.

"I'm not gonna speculate, but it looks like he won't play in Game 2," Lastimosa revealed.

Without Chua, the Tropang Giga relied heavily on Poy Erram to man the paint, but the 6-foot-7 slotman lost his composure in the fourth quarter and committed back-to-back fouls with seconds of each other to foul out with still plenty of time left.

Afterwards, Lastimosa couldn't hide his disappointment.

"Poy's got to do a better job of controlling his emotions," bemoaned the TNT coach. "We talked about it as a staff, and I already talked about it. And I was actually p---ed at him, and his teammates were actually getting on him because he's beginning to be a distraction when he complains too much.

"And we need Poy. We need him, we need his head to be in the game. Now that Justin is out, and Kelly's out, so who do we have?"

Cone also sees Erram's value to TNT.

"They're missing Kelly Williams and so, without Kelly to back up Poy or Poy backing up Kelly, they have to go small against us and that causes problems for us in terms of matchups but it also causes problems for them as well," Cone analyzed.

"It's basically whoever's going to take advantage of that situation. Poy's a really important part of what they do because he is a guy that protects the rim. He has size to play Christian (Standhardinger) and he can also go to the help on Justin (Brownlee)."