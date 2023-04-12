TNT Tropang Giga gave Barangay Ginebra a dose of their own medicine with a 93-80 victory in Game 2 that leveled their 2023 PBA Governors' Cup Finals at one win apiece.

After being held to just 92 points and 38.9% shooting in Game 1, the Tropang Giga fired back and held Ginebra to their lowest single game output this conference and just 35.4% shooting.

"They flipped the script on us and they did everything they wanted to do," Ginebra coach Tim Cone said. "We didn't get anything done that we wanted to do.

"It was a total turnaround. So now it's 1-1. So we'll just see what happens in Game 3. We got to play with a little more discipline and come out with a little bit more fire than we did today. And it was certainly disappointing, no doubt about it.

"It's a series and it's not one game. So whether you lose by one point, you lose by 15 points, you lose by 30 points, it's all just losing. So we'll just move on to the next one at this point."

Both teams go for a crucial 2-1 lead on Friday.

Small ball is it for TNT

With center Justin Chua out for the series with an ACL tear suffered early in Game 1, Tropang Giga coach Jojo Lastimosa was forced to go small ball for several stretches of this game, including the last four minutes.

Luckily, it worked.

The good news for TNT is back-up center Kelly Williams will finally be available on Friday, although Lastimosa said he doesn't know how much he can get from the 41-year-old.

"If we can give us a few valuable minutes then that's going to be a welcome sight," said Lastimosa. "But we're ready to play with our small lineup with Calvin (Oftana) at the 4, Glenn (Khobuntin) at the 3.

"I think Tim (Cone) said that is the lineup that he has problems with because he will have to extend C-Stan (Christian Standhardinger) to guard our power forward, and Calvin is a shooter so that takes them away from what they do best. So let's see how it goes but I still have a big lineup to put in."

Oftana finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Poy Erram, who drew Lastimosa's ire in Game 1 after committing two silly fouls and getting disqualified, started the game but played just 12 minutes.

But Lastimosa made it clear they still need the veteran center, stressing: "For the times that Poy was there in the middle, we didn't leave Rondae (Hollis-Jefferson) by himself to man the middle.

"He's 6-foot-6 and I know he has a seven-foot wingspan. Another 6-6, 6-7 guy can help us in the middle and Poy helped us in the times that he wasn't in foul trouble."

"They're tough to defend," Cone admitted. "They can spread the court like they do. That's something we're going to have to try to continue to figure out as this series goes along. They've given people problems all conference long with Calvin playing in the 4 position.

"So it's just something that's a test for us to see if we can overcome. Again, like I said, it's a series. We've got a bunch of games to play yet. This is back and forth. We'll see what we can do coming back."

RHJ puts clamps on Brownlee

Ginebra import Justin Brownlee had one of his worst shooting nights in his PBA career, going just 3-for-16 and finishing with only 12 points as he struggled against the defense of Hollis-Jefferson.

"This guy here put all his energy on defending Brownlee," Lastimosa said of Hollis-Jefferson's defensive effort. "I told Rondae at halftime that even if he doesn't score as much for as long as Brownlee doesn't score, the other guys are gonna pick up the scoring for him.

"He did some scoring in the second half but Rondae took the challenge of guarding Brownlee pretty much the whole game."

Brownlee's offensive numbers set several personal lows, according to league statistician Fidel Mangonon III.

The 12 points were a conference-low, and the lowest he's had in a game in nearly four months. He shot 0-for-5 from beyond the arc, ending his streak a 77-game with at least one 3-pointer, a run that stretches back to pre-pandemic days. It's also his worst 3-point shooting game in nearly four years.

"I just got to be better," Brownlee admitted. "3 for 16? Yeah, I just got to be better in that field. I got to give TNT a lot of credit though. They switched up their game plans as far as the way they guarded me. Jefferson had a great game on both sides of the court. Yeah, just got to give him a lot of credit. Bouncing back."

Hollis-Jefferson, who finished with 23 points, 19 rebounds and 9 assists, said he was proud of his defensive effort on Brownlee, claiming: "Even if I don't score, I want to win. So even if I have to guard Justin the whole game, other guys step up and score more.

"I'm cool with that. I've been a defender my whole life, so it's nothing for me to turn off the scoring or turn it up more. It's just about adjusting to what we need in those moments, and I feel like I do a really good job at that."

Hollis-Jefferson's value wasn't limited to guarding Brownlee, as seen by his nine assists.

One of the main beneficiaries of his passes was RR Pogoy, who bounced back from a dismal Game 1 with 17 points.

"You can see Rondae every time he drives he's looking for the guys because they know somehow eventually they're gonna find their shots," Lastimosa noted.

Pogoy credited his good game to just blocking Game 1 out of his head, stating: "Mindset ko talaga is di ko iniisip kung ano yung laro ko noong game 1. Titignan ko talaga kung ano yung bibigay nila. Makabawi talaga. Hindi lang sa points, pati sa depensa."