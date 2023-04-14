Barangay Ginebra San Miguel hit from 3-point land all game long to subdue the TNT Tropang Giga, 117-103, and take a 2-1 lead in the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup Finals Friday night.

It was a complete turnaround for Ginebra after their lethargic Game 2 performance where they shot just 35% and put up only 82 points. This time, they hit 55.8%, including a scorching 56.3% from 3. Their 18 triples was a franchise-high and tied for second-most all-time in a PBA Finals game.

"We shot the ball real well tonight from different angles," coach Tim Cone said. "Stanley [Pringle] kept us in the game, got us ahead, and then kept us in the game during the first half and then hit big shots in the second half. I think that other guys knew and realized they had to pick it up for Justin. We just can't go keep going to Justin, Justin, Justin all the time. Other guys have got to contribute, other guys have got to be aggressive and take their shots. And I thought we did a better job of really trying to execute tonight and I thought that's what was lacking in the last game. We just didn't execute in the last game."

TNT coach Jojo Lastimosa said it was a simple case of Barangay Ginebra outscoring them. "They adjusted well. We felt like we needed to score more. They scored more. We scored well, but they scored better."

Stan the Man starts and steps up

Jamie Malonzo and Stanley Pringle typified Ginebra's hot shooting by combining for 12-for-15 from beyond the arc, with Pringle burying all six of his attempts. Overall Pringle went 7-for-7 from the field and finished with 22 points, third-best behind Malonzo's 27 and Justin Brownlee's 29.

With his perfect night, Pringle became just the 11th player in league history to make at least six triples without a miss, and the first to do so in a Finals game, according to league statistician Fidel Mangonon III.

Until Game 3, Cone had brought Pringle off the bench as they continue to monitor his minutes and make sure he completes his comeback from an ACL tear. Pringle made the most of his time as a starter.

"Since he was starting me, I just locked in and was thinking about ways I can attack and space the floor, be ready to hit that open shot because last game I think we shot pretty poorly," Pringle said. "So I just put a little extra focus on hitting a shot."

Cone admitted there were times when he thought about limiting Pringle's minutes.

"It was about 30 times in the game where I said to myself, 'Do I need to take Stanley out?' because he's still battling and he comes off the bench for a purpose. Not because we have a better player than him that starts but so we can keep his minutes shortened. Today we kind of got desperate and started him and he responded incredibly well. We've got to get him back into rehab and get him ready for Sunday."

Malonzo said he just fed off Pringle's energy. "Stanley just played a great game. He had 7-for-7 shots, and 22 points with plus 31. So yeah, he had a big game. And it's fun playing with someone that doesn't miss, so that's for sure."

"Credit to Tim for putting Pringle in the starting lineup, got him going early and he never let up," said Lastimosa. "He didn't miss the whole game. So that was key."

Brownlee bounces back