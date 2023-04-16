Barangay Ginebra center Christian Standhardinger and TNT Tropang Giga import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson won the individual awards for the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup, which were handed out prior to Game 4 of the conference finals on Sunday.

Standhardinger, who stepped up his production considerably after teammate Japeth Aguilar went down with a knee injury, was named the Davco Best Player of the Conference while Hollis-Jefferson won the Coins.ph Best Import award.

This marks Standhardinger's second such award, having previously won it in the 2019 Governors' Cup.

Entering Game 4 of the Governors' Cup Finals, Standhardinger had averages of 22.9 points (second among locals), 10.4 rebounds (second) and 5.3 assists (fifth) per game in 16 games, 15 of which he started.

Standhardinger was the runaway winner for BPC. In terms of statistical points, which accounted for 40% of the criteria, the six-year pro garnered 534 points to go with 506 media votes (30%) and 70 media votes (30%) for a total of 1,110 total points.

The Ginebra man is the fourth player in league history to win the Best Player of the Conference award with two different franchises, joining Willie Miller, Eric Menk and Calvin Abueva. He is also the 9th from the Ginebra franchise.

Coming in second was TNT's RR Pogoy with 672 points, followed by San Miguel Beermen's CJ Perez (561), and Barangay Ginebra's Scottie Thompson (497) and Jamie Malonzo (456).

NBA veteran Hollis-Jefferson, who came in as a replacement for Jalen Hudson, collected 619 statistical points, 457 media votes and 71 player votes for a total of 1,147 points. 29.9 points, 13.3 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 2.1 steals per game in 13 games.

He edged out Barangay Ginebra's Justin Brownlee, who collected 966 points and was gunning for a second straight BPC after winning the award last conference. San Miguel's Cameron Clark (610) and Meralco Bolts' KJ McDaniels (573) were the other contenders.

Hollis-Jefferson is the fifth import in TNT franchise history to win the award after Silas Mills, Jerald Honeycutt, Rich Howell and Terence Jones.