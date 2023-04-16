In a series that has swung back and forth like a pendulum, it was TNT Tropang Giga's turn to fire back -- thumping Barangay Ginebra 116-104 in Game 4 to even their 2023 PBA Governors' Cup Finals at two wins apiece.

Before a crowd of over 16,000, the Tropang Giga asserted themselves early and never let up, leading by as many as 23 points behind newly-minted Best Import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, who dropped 36 points on 13-for-21 shooting.

TNT hardly missed gunner RR Pogoy, who is likely out for the remainder of the series after fracturing a finger in Game 3.

Ginebra coach Tim Cone didn't have too much to say about his team's effort, stating: "It's a series, we're tied, now it becomes a best of three.

We just played badly today. We didn't start the game well, you know, we didn't defend, we didn't rebound. It was quite disappointing and in many levels embarrassing, but like I said, it's a series, so, you know, we'll get ready for Wednesday."

Whatever you can do...

In Game 3 -- a 117-103 Ginebra victory -- the Gin Kings set a franchise record by burying 18 three-point shots.

The Tropang Giga responded in a big way, setting a PBA Finals all-time single-game high of 21 three-point shots.

"I think what we did was we went back to what we do best," TNT coach Jojo Lastimosa said.

"We know that if Rondae (Hollis-Jefferson) is there as a screener, and we have proper spacing, and we got shooters in the corners, we know that we're going to get shots. The problem with our last game was our spacing was bad."

Having been named the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup's Best Import earlier on Sunday, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson went on to inspire TNT Tropang Giga to victory with 36 points in their Game 4 win over Barangay Ginebra. PBA Media Bureau

The Tropang Giga shot 51.2% from the field, including 48.8% (21-for-43) from beyond the arc. They got contributions from various sources as players stepped in to fill the void created by Pogoy's absence.

Calvin Oftana, who was held to just five points in Game 3, regained his shooting touch and knocked down 16, going 4-for-6 on triples.

"Calvin just had a lot of looks tonight," Lastimosa noted. "And it just stemmed from our spacing. And of course, it helps that Calvin played a lot of minutes too

"He had a lot of opportunities. He actually turned down a lot of shots tonight too. And he kept on faking. I told him, 'You fake, you can't shoot.' So, finally he did. And even the other shots, he forced it, but it went in. If it's your night, it's your night."

Oftana said he just took what the defense gave him as he stated: "That's how we play. We take those open shots. Coaches told us that if we're free, even if there's only 1 second on the shot clock, we should shoot."

Other players also stepped up for TNT.

"Jayson (Castro) was huge tonight," said Lastimosa of the veteran guard who hit 17. "And even Glenn (Khobuntin, who had 8 points) was hitting his shots. And again, we have to go back to our three-point shooting."

Special K delivery: Kib and Kelly

There was a Kib Montalbo sighting in Game 4.

The back-up point guard had chipped in a grand total of two points in three finals games and had played less than 15 minutes total. On Sunday he had 16 in 29 quality minutes of action, including a desperation heave from way out that beat the halftime buzzer.

"My mindset coming into this game was just to stay ready," Montalbo said. "I know Roger is out, and coach placed me in a starting position.

"Even though I'm not playing much, I still put in the work, just staying ready, no matter what happens because you'll never know. Things like that happen in the finals.

In 14 minutes of action, Williams had just two points, but he grabbed three rebounds and was active on defense.

"We had a lot of heroes tonight. Not only Calvin, but I think if you guys noticed, Kib was a huge, huge part of this game," Lastimosa said. "And without Roger there, we needed to find somebody who can step in and at least help out on the scoring side.

And Kelly helped out, especially on defense. You know he's going to be rusty on offense, but he's not going to be rusty on defense."

Poy Erram's encounter with unruly fan

Late in Game 3, a heckler crossed the line and said unsavory things about Poy Erram's mother, who recently suffered a stroke.

Erram got very emotional and approached the table officials to do something about it. The incident was widely reported on social media, and Erram was thankful that the media shined a light on it.

"Thanks, guys," he told a group of reporters after Game 4. "For me, it's important that the PBA did that, that they protect us players."

Erram said his teammates and coaches were behind him all the way, adding: "The team told me it's better that I let it all out after that incident, instead of keeping it inside.

"Most of the guys agree with what I did, that I showed emotions. At least the league is finding ways. If something like that happens again, they'll take care of it."

Admonishing the fan's actions as unacceptable, Lastimosa said: "For a fan shouting below the belt comments, that really hit him. And for me, that's a big no-no.

"Once you include the parents of the players on your taunting, that's a different story. We're going to go out and fight for him. Even if it happened to me, I'm going to go out and fight that person.

"It's just unacceptable. So, we're with Poy on that. And I hope they find that guy who said those stupid words to Poy about his mother."