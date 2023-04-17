RR Pogoy could only watch with envy from the sidelines as TNT Tropang Giga thumped Barangay Ginebra by 12 points in Game 4 of the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup Finals to even the series at 2-2 in front of a huge crowd Sunday night.

"Nakita ko yung crowd, sabi ko sana nakalaro ako," he said after the game. Game 4 drew the largest live audience so far in the finals, with a little over 16,000 fans showing up.

Pogoy broke the pinkie finger on his shooting hand after going for a steal off of Christian Standhardinger in Game 3. At first he thought he could shake it off, but he knew something was wrong when he felt searing pain just by dribbling the ball.

"Disgrasiya talaga nung pagsundot ko kay Christian. Pinilit ko talaga. Kahit nung third quarter, sabi ko, okay, pasok pa rin ako. Kahit sobrang sakit, pinilit ko. Every hawak ko ng bola, kung sa 1 to 10, 10 na talaga yung sakit. Parang bali na pala yung pinkie."

Pogoy was able to finish the game and managed to shoot 6-for-11, but afterwards he said he couldn't move the finger at all without feeling immense pain.

An X-ray taken on Saturday confirmed a fracture, effectively knocking Pogoy out of not just the finals but also the Southeast Asian Games next month. He was scheduled to see a hand specialist on Monday to decide the next course of action.

TNT coach Jojo Lastimosa said he expects Pogot to be out for "two to three months" based on his personal experience with hand fractures. He said Pogoy was "totally out" for the series, in response to a query if the guard was could potentially be doubtful for selection instead.

"What do you mean 'questionable'? He's totally out." Declared Lastimosa in no uncertain terms. "Yeah, he's totally out. It's a break, really. Total break."

Pogoy is averaging 17.9 points per game, best among TNT locals, and shooting 45.3% from beyond the arc. His ability to create his own offense has made him an invaluable part of the team's top-rated attack.

In Game 4 the Tropang Giga looked extremely good even without their chief gunner, setting a PBA finals record by burying 21 three-point shots.

But now that the series is down to a best-of-three, Lastimosa knows that repeating the feat two more times will be a challenge. His hope is that Calvin Oftana, who had 16 points in Game 4, will stay hot for the rest of the series.

"We're going to miss Roger in this series. So we don't know what's going to happen," Lastimosa conceded.

"And I just hope that Calvin (Oftana) will continue to shine. Same with Kib (Montalbo), same with Jayson (Castro). As much as we will miss Roger on both ends, we know that the guy who's going to step into his role is still this guy (Oftana) -- the MVP of the NCAA and a bona fide scorer."

Fresh off a Coins.ph Best Import award, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, who helped fill the scoring void with a team-high 36 points, said the Tropang Giga just need to trust the process and stick with their game plan.

"It's about preparation," stressed the NBA veteran, who is averaging 30.3PPG in the finals.

"As long as these guys do what they got to do these next two days, coaches included, we lock in, we focus on the game plan, making adjustments, whatever we need to do, at the end of the day, it's win by any means necessary. I'm sure we'll be good.

TNT big man Poy Erram, who is slowly coming into his own in the finals after lackluster efforts in the first two games, echoed Hollis-Jefferson's comments on sticking to the system that enabled TNT to be the best team in the elimination round.

"Be aggressive, play smart," said Erram, who averaged 8.0 points and 8.5 rebounds in Games 3 and 4. "Kung ano man ang itatawag, let go na lang.

"Move on na lang kasi tuloy-tuloy naman ang laro. Possession by possession na lang. Basta mag-focus na lang kami sa system namin, offense and defense kasi ang system namin okay naman. Walang problema. Basta mag-stick lang kami doon, okay ang team namin."