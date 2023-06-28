Harvey Carey, the quintessential role player who spent his entire PBA career -- spanning 17 seasons and 728 games -- with the TNT franchise was honored Wednesday by the Tropang Giga, who retired his no. 4 jersey in a ceremony held at halftime of the team's PBA On Tour game against Meralco Bolts.

With former teammates Jayson Castro, Jared Dillinger, Larry Fonacier, Mike Cortez, Kelly Williams, Ranidel De Ocampo, Ryan Reyes and Asi Taulava present, a tribute video was shown at the venue with TNT coach Chot Reyes and good friends Jimmy Apalag and Ali Peek giving their congratulatory messages -- before Carey received a framed copy of his jersey from PLDT president Al Panlilio and PBA commissioner Willie Marcial.

"I'm so honored to have my jersey retired tonight," Carey, sporting a barong tagalog, said as his son and wife watched.

"I was blessed to play almost two decades in the PBA, and none of that would have been possible without the trust and confidence that management had in me.

"So thank (you) boss MVP (Manuel V. Pangilinan) for taking a chance on an unknown kid back in 2003 and allowing me the privilege of spending my entire career with a classy franchise. That risk you took on me changed the trajectory of my life forever."

Carey was drafted fourth overall by TNT -- then known as Talk 'N Text -- in the 2003 draft out of Sonoma State.

Six picks later, the team would select Alapag, and the two would play alongside each other for 12 seasons and win six championships together.

Their bond was so tight that when TNT import Matt Mobley wore no. 4 last year, Alapag took to Instagram to call for the team to retire the number.

Reyes agreed in a reply, saying the number assignment was "an oversight."

Carey said he was lucky to have joined the right team at the right time, stating: "I was fortunate enough to be drafted to a team that was heavy in veteran leadership -- guys like Asi, Vic Pablo, Donbel Belano, Bong Ravena, Kuya Patrick Fran.

"They took two rookies -- Jimmy Alapag and myself -- under their wing and taught us how to be professionals. So I wouldn't be standing here tonight without the foundation that you guys laid down for me way back then. I appreciate you guys more than you'll ever know.

"Seeing some of you guys here tonight brings back a lot of great memories, and I appreciate you guys."

Carey averaged 10.1 points per game and won a championship right in his rookie year when Tropang Texters bagged the All-Filipino title.

That same season he was named to the Mythical Second Team, his only Mythical selection in his 17-year career.

Carey earned a reputation as a no-nonsense big man who willingly did the dirty work and was content backing up his more illustrious teammates, from Taulava, Williams, De Ocampo and Peek early on to Poy Erram and Troy Rosario later in his career.

But he will always be linked with that great Talk 'N Text team that featured Alapag, Peek, Williams, De Ocampo, Castro, Reyes, Dillinger and Castro and coached by Reyes that won five championships, including three straight Philippine Cup titles, over a five-year span beginning in 2009.

Carey added: "To the TNT dynasty team headed by coach Chot, the master of the dribble drive, and we just ran with it, we had a great run, arguably one of the best teams that ever played in PBA history. And I'm proud to have been a part of it."

Carey ended his speech thanking the TNT fans for their unwavering support, expressing: "I was never on the national team, I was never the best player on our team, I was never a multi-year all-star.

"But from my first PBA game to my last, you guys have treated me and made me feel like an MVP."