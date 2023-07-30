Following the conclusion of the first-ever PBA On Tour on Sunday, league commissioner Willie Marcial said he was satisfied with the results of the offseason tournament.

"It was good, we achieved our goals," Marcial told ESPN in Tagalog in a phone interview. "Most important, we catered to the fans in the provinces and schools. At least they got to watch the games for free."

In a first for the PBA, all 12 teams played in a single-round robin tournament with no playoffs or championship at stake over the past two months. The Magnolia Hotshots were crowned the unofficial Tour champion after going unbeaten in 11 games.

Marcial said the Tour served its dual purpose of testing new rules and giving exposure to free agents and upcoming players.

Among the new rules tested, Marcial said the league may not implement giving coaches one challenge per half might next season. He also wants feedback from the coaches about the breakaway foul rule. All the other rules tested, he added, are likely to pass.

The league's 24th season is scheduled to open on Oct. 15 with the Commissioner's Cup, where each team is allowed to tap an import no taller than 6-foot-9. The Bay Area Dragons will once again participate, and Marcial said the one-import limit will still be in effect for the guest team. The PBA usually starts its seasons with the Philippine Cup, but Marcial said they changed the format so the Dragons could play.

The league shortened the season to just two conferences -- with the Philippine Cup being the second -- to accommodate the FIBA World Cup and the Asian Games.

Before the new season unfurls, there will be a rookie combine in mid-September followed by the Rookie Draft on Sept. 17. Application for the draft opened last week, and so far former UAAP stars Ricci Rivero, Henry Galinato and Raffy Verano have applied.

Regarding the proposed pocket tournament involving PBA teams and World Cup teams, Marcial said he has ceded the task of organizing this to the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP).

"I'm not sure anymore if it will push through," Marcial said. "Originally the PBA was supposed to spearhead this with foreign teams, Gilas and our (PBA) teams. But they (SBP) said they would do it. So I let go of it, and I don't what their plans are."

Marcial added that with the Tour over, many players will likely be on vacation, making it difficult to gather them for more exhibition games.