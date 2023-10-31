Open Extended Reactions

The year is 2028.

The evergreen June Mar Fajardo, at the ripe old age of 39, has stretched his run of MVP awards to a staggering 12, including five straight.

He is, undoubtedly, the greatest PBA player of all time, and no one comes close.

But in an alternate universe -- and one that is perhaps more realistic even if fans cannot bear the thought of it -- Fajardo has finally slowed down due to age and wear and tear.

Another player has emerged as the face of the league. It's... who, exactly?

ESPN surveyed close to 30 players, coaches and team officials and asked them this question: In five years, who do you think will be the face of the PBA?

The ground rules were simple: you could pick any current Filipino player from any league, professional or amateur, with the assumption that those currently not in the PBA will be in five years' time.

Giving only one answer was encouraged, but there were still two respondents who couldn't make up their mind and gave multiple answers. Two others did not reply.

Almost all those surveyed remarked that this was a tough or interesting question, and some took several seconds before giving an answer. So it wasn't a surprise that the results were a mixed bag.

In the end, two players emerged as the favorites, but several others received multiple votes as well.

*Answers were slightly edited for readability purposes, and Tagalog answers were translated into English.

THE TOP TWO

Scottie Thompson

As a seven-time PBA champion, 2021 Most Valuable Player and two-time Finals MVP and Best Player of the Conference, Scottie Thompson is undeniably one of the main draws of the competition right now. PBA Media Bureau

"I think it will be Scottie. He already knows the league inside and out, and he's still young."

"Scottie. Stats-wise he has an advantage. And he's in a great situation (with Barangay Ginebra)."

"That's a good question. Five years from now, I still think it will be Scottie Thompson because he's entering his prime and I think that he's still getting better and better. I think that he's going to find ways to be dominant even at a later age."

"Probably Scottie Thompson. I just think he'll relate to the people. He's part of one of the best franchises in the Philippines and because he's Scottie Thompson."

"In five years' time, the face of the PBA might be Scottie Thompson. He will be 35 years old by then, still playing for crowd favorite Ginebra. One other thing is he can easily be approached by fans, very accommodating. Like Alvin Patrimonio and James Yap."

"Scottie. He will still be playing. His resume is still growing and he plays for the most popular team."

Dwight Ramos

"Are we counting the Japan guys? If all the Japan guys come home and play in the PBA, then I'd have to say Dwight Ramos. He's been killing it in international play and I think that will translate into the same in the PBA. He's the first player that comes to mind."

"I love this question! In five years? If he eventually plays here, then it's got to be Dwight Ramos."

"If he comes back, Dwight Ramos. The way he plays, the way he handles himself in games, if he joins the PBA, he'll be the face."

"Dwight Ramos if he decides to join the league. Good player with good looks equals fandom."

"I think it's Dwight. Very good player and nice attitude."

Dwight Ramos appears to have all the attributes, both on and off the court, to be a real fan favorite in the PBA -- should he eventually decide to return from Japan, where he is currently playing for Levanga Hokkaido. Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

OTHERS WITH MORE THAN ONE VOTE

Rhenz Abando

"If Rhenz Abando comes over, I think it's him. If he can play in the PBA, he's got a lot of potential."

"Next five years from now, I think Rhenz will be the guy who will attract fans to the arena. With his high leaping abilities and energy offense and defense. We all know what he did in the World Cup and people were already admiring his talent."

Justin Arana

"From what I've seen from him, after June Mar he can be the next dominant big man."

"Justin Arana. He's only coming into his second year but he's already putting up big numbers. He'll be one of the players that young fans will be looking up to."

Jamie Malonzo

"I feel like he's got big potential. He's athletic and big and he's getting great coaching. If he can refine his game then it would be him."

"Oh my gosh. Five years from now? Ooh, I think Jamie Malonzo. If he can put some things together, learning the game more and more, he has all the pieces already. He just has to connect all the dots."

Calvin Oftana

"I'm not just saying this because he's my teammate, but Calvin Oftana. I've seen him do stuff in practice that made me go 'Oh s--t'."

"Calvin Oftana. He's the complete package. Tall, athletic, has shooting, can rebound."

CJ Perez

"I guess CJ. I feel he still hasn't hit his prime, and in five years he'll be very, very good."

"CJ Perez." (No explanation given)

ALSO MENTIONED

James Laput

"He's been constantly improving. He's 26 right now, and in five years he'll be at his peak at 31. He can be June Mar and be a dominant big man. I've seen how he's improved tremendously and he can definitely be the best player in the PBA."

AJ Edu

"The best players are in Japan. Among them, I'd have to say AJ Edu, if he eventually decides to play in the PBA."

Kai Sotto

"For me, it's Kai. He's young, has a lot of international experience, and because he's tall he can dominate like June Mar. If he chooses to get drafted in the PBA, he'll be a problem for a lot of players."

COULDN'T PICK ONE

"Hard to say... there's potential candidates like Tyler Tio or could be some players in UAAP like Kai Balunggay or Kevin Quiambao."

"Any of CJ Perez, Mikey Williams, Scottie Thompson. Basketball worldwide is now guard-based."

