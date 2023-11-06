Open Extended Reactions

For the first time since 1997 -- when Andy Seigle and Nic Belasco were taken 1-2 -- the top two picks in the most recent PBA Rookie Draft were players who had never previously played an official game in the Philippines.

Terrafirma Dyip and Blackwater Bossing took leaps of faith in drafting Stephen Holt and Christian David, players who had been based in Europe and Canada, respectively, prior to joining the PBA.

Granted, this is no longer 1997, and game film is now easy to come by, but there's still a bit of mystery surrounding the top two picks of the 2023 draft.

So just how good are Holt and David, and will they be able to have an immediate impact on their respective teams?

Reports coming out of team practices have so far been overwhelmingly positive, especially for the 31-year-old Holt.

"He may be a rookie, but he's very experienced internationally," said the Dyip's star guard Juami Tiongson, who is expected to share the backcourt with the top pick. "He knows what he can do already and he's very unselfish and supportive."

In fact, if anything, the early hype around Holt may have actually sold him short, literally speaking.

"I was surprised the first time I saw him," Tiongson narrated. "I thought he was just 6-foot-1 because he's listed at 6-1. But he's at least 6-4 because he's bigger than Eric Camson.

"I guess he can play multiple positions. So I'm very excited to play alongside him."

Holt is just as excited to play alongside Tiongson, saying: "Juami's been great. He's been a great dude.

"He's just helping me on and off the floor. Obviously, he's a professional. He's had success in this league. So I'm really excited for me to get the chance to work with him because he's a veteran as well.

"He's a very good shooter, good passer, good playmaker, and I feel like we'll balance each other off."

Holt's other teammates are confident he can live up to the hype.

"When the first few practices came in and Holt was running through screens on me, I was like, 'damn, I feel him'," center Isaac Go said. "He's running through screens, he's staying in front of guys.

"Maybe the shot hasn't fallen yet. I think the first couple of days he struggled a little bit.

"I think people have expectations of him. I don't know how high it is with certain people, but he's going to deliver."

Fellow rookie Taylor Miller added: "One thing that we're hoping to get from him -- obviously he's a great shooter -- is a little more aggressiveness.

"Stepping into the role on this team as a primary scorer is going to be big because he's such a threat outside."

The high expectations are not unfounded.

Taken with the first overall pick in the PBA Season 48 Draft, Stephen Holt arrives at Terrafirma Dyip with plenty of experience from his time playing in Australia's NBL with Melbourne United and Brisbane Bullets, as well as in Europe. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Holt is joining the PBA after playing at a high level in Europe for nearly a decade, and now he'll be asked to lead a team that is still trying to develop a winning culture.

"Obviously I'm not a rookie, technically, with all the experience I've had overseas," he noted. "The guys and the coaches know that I'm a good dude, on and off the court, and I care about the right things.

"It's just (about) a winning mentality for me. It's all about winning. I know this team has struggled in that facet, and obviously, I'd love to make the playoffs. Every year of my career, so far, I've made the playoffs. So I'm not trying to have that streak end with Terrafirma.

"So every day, it's just about working hard, coming together, and hopefully, we can some wins win this season and this first conference. I view pressure as a privilege at the end of the day. I mean, that's why we play this game. I have a responsibility to come in and affect this team in a positive manner, on and off the floor.

"I've been an impact player my whole career in Europe, playing against NBA-caliber players in that environment. At the end of the day, I just got to stick to me, just be true to who I am. Just play hard on both ends of the floor.

"It is a challenge, but I'm ready to embrace it."

While Holt always appeared to be a safe bet for the Dyip, the Bossing knew they were taking a big leap drafting David, who has had a history of knee problems.

But coach Jeff Cariaso is confident they have all bases covered.

"It's not a concern anymore," Cariaso said of David's knee injuries. "The due diligence that we did prior to the draft was to really assess him medically. What we found out was, especially his second ACL, the rehab and the treatment after could have been better."

Prior to joining the PBA, David had a failed stint in Korea that was also considered a red flag by some other teams but Cariaso says it was just a case of his Korean team putting unreasonably high expectations on him.

"They were a little impatient there (in Korea)," he said. "But we're happy because we understood that.

"And when we drafted him, we also made the decision to be committed to him in regards to helping him get stronger, help him through a little bit more rehab, and really just strengthening. So that's his biggest issue, really just strengthening. The more time he's with us, the better he'll be."

At 6-6 and with the skills of a guard, David is an interesting player.

He may not be as experienced yet as Holt, but his teammates are confident he can step up right away.

"He's a bit unique," said veteran forward Troy Rosario. "He's really a big guy. He can play the point. He has calmness in his game, and he doesn't get pressured easily.

"He knows how to use his body. He also has a killer instinct. We can see that in practice. He asserts himself in practice. I have high hopes for him."

Cariaso feels it in his bones that the Bossing have got themselves a potential game-changer, adding: "We're happy with him because we know that he really has a lot to give for us.

"One thing we've learned is, not only is he a good player, but he's really a good kid --very humble, works hard.

"We only know he's going to improve and get better as we progress. Once he understands how it is to play in the PBA, how to compete in the PBA, we believe he's going to be something special."