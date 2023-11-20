Open Extended Reactions

All 12 teams have now seen action at least twice in the 2023 PBA Commissioner's Cup, so our rankings this weeks are now complete.

Only one unbeaten team remains, while the last two teams to play both debuted to mixed results.

Here are our Power Rankings for Week 2.

1. MAGNOLIA HOTSHOTS (4-0)

Previous rank: 1st

Even when the Hotshots are supposed to lose, they just can't. Or won't.

After crushing NorthPort Batang Pier by 38 points last Wednesday, Magnolia was facing the prospect of losing its first game since March 22. The Hotshots were down by 25 at halftime of Sunday's Manila Clasico, but came roaring back in the second half, limiting Barangay Ginebra to just 31 points in the second half to escape with a thrilling 93-91 win.

Tyler Bey stepped up big time, hitting four straight free throws down the stretch after going 4-of-9 from the line before that. Bey has been solid for the Hotshots, averaging 29.8 points on 55% shooting from the field. The Hotshots now take a 12-day break before returning to action on Dec. 1.

Up next: NLEX Road Warriors (Dec. 1)

2. TERRAFIRMA DYIP (2-1)

Previous rank: 7th

The Dyip won both of their Week 2 games -- a ten-point victory over Blackwater Bossing and a one-point nailbiter over NLEX Road Warriors -- to register back-to-back wins for the first time since the 2021 Philippine Cup.

A big part of their early success has been sophomore Javi Gomez De Liaño, who is averaging 21.7 PPG, including a career-high 31 against the Road Warriors. After a rough first two games, top overall pick Stephen Holt appears to have settled down, pumping in 21 points against NLEX including a pair of clutch baskets down the stretch.

Import Thomas de Thaey has been steady, averaging 19.3 points and 11.7 rebounds in a complementary role, while Juami Tiongson continues to show that he's among the league's elite point guards.

Up next: TNT Tropang Giga (Nov. 22)

3. PHOENIX SUPER LPG (2-1)

Previous rank: 6th

The Fuel Masters hung on and escaped with a 1-point win over Rain or Shine Elasto Painters in their only Week 2 game, to move up to the upper half of the standings.

It wasn't a pretty win, as Phoenix led most of the way and nearly collapsed at the end, but the good news is that Jason Perkins finally hit his stride, scoring 14 points after averaging just 5.5 in their first two games. J-Jay Alejandro has proven to be a solid acquisition, shooting 58.8% from 3-point land and averaging 12.0 PPG.

Coach Jamike Jarin has also been getting good contributions from two of his rookies; Ken Tuffin has been averaging 12.0 PPG while Ricci Rivero is chipping in 9.3 PPG.

Up next: Blackwater Bossing (Nov. 24)

4. BARANGAY GINEBRA (1-1)

Previous rank: N/R

The Gin Kings came very close to sweeping their Week 2 assignments. They thumped the Converge FiberXers by 14 in their season debut, but blew a 25-point halftime lead against the Hotshots and fell by 2 to finish the week at 1-1.

New import Tony Bishop was impressive against the FiberXers but was limited to just 21 on 29% shooting by the stingy Magnolia defense. The other new acquisition, Maverick Ahanmisi, has been fitting in well, averaging 14.0 PPG and 9.5 RPG.

Ginebra is still missing the injured Jamie Malonzo, which has meant extended minutes for main guys Christian Standhardinger and Scottie Thompson.

Up next: Rain or Shine Elasto Painters (Nov. 24) and Blackwater Bossing (Nov. 26)

5. SAN MIGUEL BEERMEN (1-1)

Previous rank: N/R

So far, the new-look Beermen have shown inconclusive results.

In their tournament debut, they squandered a 19-point lead and lost to NLEX in overtime. Four night later, they held off Meralco Bolts to break into the win column.

The Beermen still aren't at full strength, with Marcio Lassiter, Jericho Cruz and Vic Manuel all still sidelined and new acquisition Jeron Teng sitting out the win against Meralco. But early returns suggest that Terrence Romeo is back at nearly full strength at 18.5 PPG.

The crazy thing about that stat is that it's only the fourth-best scoring average on the Beermen's roster: Import Ivan Aska is putting in 24.0 PPG, followed by June Mar Fajardo at 20.5 and CJ Perez at 19.5.

Up next: Converge FiberXers (Nov. 25)

6. MERALCO BOLTS (2-1)

Previous rank: 2nd

An undermanned Bolts side fell to the Beermen by ten in their lone Week 2 assignment to slide down the standings (they did play an EASL game in Japan earlier in the week, though).

Playing without the injured Aaron Black and Allein Maliksi, Meralco just didn't have enough firepower to keep pace with SMB. It didn't help that import Suleiman Braimoh was held to just 15 points on 6-of-18 shooting, after averaging 37 in his first two outings.

Chris Newsome is the only other Bolt averaging in double digits, and with Maliksi set to miss a few more games due to a broken nose, Meralco has to find offense in other places should Braimoh be slowed down again.

Up next: TNT Tropang Giga (Nov. 26)

7. NORTHPORT BATANG PIER (2-1)

Previous rank: 3rd

The Batang Pier's feel-good Week 1, which consisted of big wins over Terrafirma and Rain or Shine Elasto Painters, was virtually eviscerated by a 38-point beatdown at the hands of the Hotshots in their lone Week 2 appearance.

NorthPort fell behind 28-8 after one quarter and never recovered en route to the most lopsided margin of victory so far this season and the Batang Pier's worst defeat in five years. Arvin Tolentino continued his hot start with 22 points and import Venky Jois had 18, but no one else hit double digits.

Up next: NLEX Road Warriors (Nov. 22)

8. NLEX ROAD WARRIORS (1-2)

Previous rank: 8th

It was an up-and-down Week 3 for the Road Warriors.

Led by Kris Rosales, they mounted a huge comeback from 19 points down against the loaded San Miguel Beermen and prevailed in overtime. But three days later, they dropped a 113-112 heartbreaker against the Dyip when import Thomas Robinson missed a game-tying free throw with 1.3 seconds left.

But the bigger loss was star guard Kevin Alas, who left the game against the Dyip after appearing to injure his left knee in the second quarter. Should Alas (12.0 PPG) be out for an extended period of time, the pressure will be on Rosales, Don Trollano, and rookie Richie Rodger to step up and fill the void.

Up next: NorthPort Batang Pier (Nov. 22)

9. TNT TROPANG GIGA (1-1)

Previous rank: 5th

The Tropang Giga played just once in Week 2 -- in Taipei, where they lost to the Taipei Fubon Braves in the East Asia Super League to remain winless in the regional tournament.

They won't play again until Nov. 22, so in the meantime the only thing worth watching is Mikey Williams' spirited exchanges on X (formerly Twitter) with fans and media people.

Up next: Terrafirma Dyip (Nov. 22)

10. BLACKWATER BOSSING (1-2)

Previous rank: 4th

After an initial win over Converge FiberXers, the Bossing have now lost two straight after bowing to the Dyip by 10 in their only Week 2 game.

Import Chris Ortiz was limited to just 15 points in the Terrafirma loss, but overall the Bossing's offense needs to step up. They're ranked 11th in points per game (91.3) and last in average possessions per game (85.3). Plus after Ortiz, only Mike Ayonayon (12.7 PPG) and Rey Suerte (11.7 PPG) are averaging in double digits.

The good news is that they're getting it done on defense: the Bossing rank third in points allowed (90.3) and blocks per game (5.3).

Up next: Phoenix Super LPG (Nov. 24) and Barangay Ginebra (Nov. 26)

11. RAIN OR SHINE ELASTO PAINTERS (0-3)

Previous rank: 9th

The Elasto Painters failed to barge into the win column in Week 2 after falling just short against the Fuel Masters in a game where they played catch-up most of the way.

You have to wonder if Yeng Guiao's patience with import DaJuan Summers is wearing thin after the import managed just 15 points on 3-of-13 shooting against Phoenix. But Rain or Shine's problems extend beyond their import.

They're 11th in field goal shooting at 40.8%, and among the locals who have played in all three games only Andrei Caracut (14.3 PPG) and Santi Santillan (16.0 PPG) are averaging in double digits. After an impressive debut, rookie Keith Datu has missed two games in a row with gout.

Up next: Barangay Ginebra (Nov. 24)

12. CONVERGE FIBERXERS (0-3)

Previous rank: 10th

The FiberXers are still in search of their first win after losing to Ginebra by 14 in their lone Week 2 appearance.

The offense is clearly a problem for Converge. They rank last in points per game (89.3), field goal percentage (38%), 2-point field goal percentage (45.7%), and points per possession (0.98). Import Tom Vodanovich is a hard worker, but at just 19.3 PPG he's the lowest scoring among all the reinforcements.

And outside of Justin Arana (14.7 PPG) and Jerrick Balanza (13.7 PPG), the FiberXers just don't have too many offensive options. It doesn't help that Kevin Racal, Aljun Melecio, Mac Tallo and Schonny Winston are all shooting below 30% from the field.

Up next: San Miguel Beermen (Nov. 25)