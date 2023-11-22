Open Extended Reactions

Jojo Lastimosa began the 2022-23 PBA season as team manager of TNT Tropang Giga and ended it as a championship-winning coach -- after taking over from Chot Reyes on an interim basis and then leading the team to the Governors' Cup crown.

On Monday night, Lastimosa picked up another accolade that honored his non-coaching skills after he was named the Danny Floro Executive of the Year by the PBA Press Corps.

It was the first time in the 30-year history of the award that the winner was also a champion coach in the same season.

"Of course, it was a surprise, and I'm honored for the recognition," said Lastimosa, who is concurrently the TNT interim coach and team manager.

"I mean, it's just strange getting that award going into just my second year. I'm just honored to be given that recognition knowing that I'm just new to the job."

As a player, Lastimosa won ten titles, was named Rookie of the Year in 1988, Finals MVP in 1996, and in the Mythical First Team three times. But this past season was easily one of his most memorable.

"I think I'm gonna rank that way up there, when I probably won my first championship (in 1990 with Purefoods)," he mused. "It's (the first title) something that we did not expect.

"So this one, I didn't expect to be coaching in the first place, and winning at that. I think a lot of people were surprised, and I was surprised, too. I'm just blessed to be in that situation."

Two days after receiving the award, Lastimosa was back to his coaching duties -- calling the shots for the Tropang Giga in a 133-93 shellacking of the undermanned Terrafirma Dyip in this season's Commissioner's Cup.

It was the largest margin of victory in the franchise's history.

"We were talking about the game when we found out that Juami (Tiongson) and their import (Thomas De Thaey) aren't playing, and I just told them that -- for the weaker team -- usually they stay with you for the first two quarters.

"So at halftime we just discussed about being patient and that we don't have to win by 20. We can win by one. It doesn't really matter if we know we can beat them.

"In the first half, they were moving the ball really well. I think they really outplayed us, and a lot of credit goes to the execution and to their players. They were making their shots, they were making the extra hustle on rebounds."

The Dyip hung tough for the first two quarters, trailing the Tropang Giga by just three at the break.

Then it was as if the Tropang Giga turned on a switch.

"The second half, they (his TNT players) just decided that they want to play," Lastimosa said.

That was an understatement.

Not only did the Tropang Giga decide they wanted to play in the second half, they decided to pulverize the Dyip, outscoring them 41-16 in the third period to pull away for their second win.

The game was so out of reach that import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson hardly played in the second half.

"Just to be blunt, nobody can guard Rondae," Lastimosa said of his import, who finished with 37 points in just 29 minutes. "Even in the World Cup, he was getting his baskets. Much more here in the PBA.

"And Terrafirma, I think they were always on their heels. If Rondae wants to score 50, he could have scored 50 tonight. I wanted to put him back in the fourth quarter, but he said, 'No, give the guys a chance to play.'"

Although the Dyip were missing their best player and import, Lastimosa wasn't sure how his team would perform after what he saw from them this week.

"To be honest, we did not practice very well in the last couple of days," he revealed. "It was the first time I got really mad at the guys. I hardly get mad at them.

"In practice, I saw them, they were not practicing well. It was the worst practice I've seen in my entire year and three months at TNT. I told them, 'You just can't turn it on and turn it off anytime you want.' You want to play well, you've got to practice well."

The lopsided nature of the game gave Lastimosa a chance to give rookie Henry Galinato some run time, and the big man responded with 15 points and eight rebounds in just 17 minutes.

"I really want to find time for Henry," Lastimosa said of his rookie who almost quit competitive basketball earlier this year. "He's just trying to find his groove.

"I'm gonna give him minutes where I can, and tonight is just a prime example. Even if the game was already decided, I just wanted him to have floor time. He will be better. He is our future.

"He can take a beating. Guys are complaining about him in practice. He is strong, and he is not 100% yet. You can feel his presence. Once he is inside, he's like a rock. I think he encourages the physicality inside. I think he's used to that."