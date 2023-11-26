Open Extended Reactions

PBA Commissioner's Cup Power Rankings: Ginebra the new top team after an undefeated week

There's a new leader in this week's 2023 PBA Commissioner's Cup Power Rankings with former top team Magnolia Hotshots on break. It's also getting crowded at both the top and the bottom as multiple squads are tied with identical records.

1. Barangay Ginebra San Miguel (3-1)

Previous rank: 4th

Ginebra grabs the top spot after being the only team to go 2-0 in Week 3. In a span of three nights, the Barangay held off the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters and the Blackwater Bossing to climb into a three-way tie for second place. The Kings still aren't at full strength as forward Jamie Malonzo once again sat out against the Bossing after debuting versus the Elasto Painters. New recruit Maverick Ahanmisi has ably filled in with averages of 17.3 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. Tony Bishop, meanwhile, has been steady with numbers of 26.3 and 11.8.

Up next: Terrafirma Dyip (Dec. 3)

2. Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots (4-0)

Previous rank: 1st

The Hotshots were inactive in Week 3, and their long break, which ensures that they don't play again until December, means they will finish November undefeated. That's now eight full months since the team last tasted defeat.

Up next: NLEX Road Warriors (Dec. 1)

3. Meralco Bolts (3-1)

Previous rank: 6th

The Bolts booked perhaps the most impressive win of the conference so far -- easily topping TNT Tropang Giga by 14 despite Rondae Hollis-Jefferson scoring 47 points. They're still without gunner Allein Maliksi, but they finally got Chris Banchero on the floor and he came up big with 18 points against the TNT in his season debut. The Bolts are also getting it done with defense: Their 93.5 points per game allowed is second-best so far in the tournament. They fly to Taiwan an EASL game before capping the week with a matchup against the NLEX Road Warriors.

Up next: NLEX Road Warriors (Dec. 3)

4. Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters (3-1)

Previous rank: 3rd

The Fuel Masters took care of business in their lone Week 3 assignment, pulling away late from the Blackwater to notch their second straight win and third overall. After a slow start, main man Jason Perkins has regained his bearings. He had 23 points against the Blackwater, including 14 in the fourth quarter to help Phoenix get some separation. With J-jay Alejandro (55.0%) and Tyler Tio (57.1%) both shooting better than 50% from 3-point distance, the Fuel Masters lead the league in that statistic at 37.1%. Coach Jamike Jarin is also getting good contributions from rookies Ricci Rivero (10.5 PPG) and Ken Tuffin (9.8 PPG).

Up next: Terrafirma Dyip (Nov. 29) and Converge FiberXers (Dec. 2)

5. San Miguel Beermen (2-1)

Previous rank: 5th

The Beermen went out of town for their Week 3 game and came home with a comfortable 105-96 win over the skidding Converge FiberXers. Their problem so far is that they cannot seem to get everyone healthy. Marcio Lassiter and Jericho Cruz are now back, but Terrence Romeo, Kyt Jimenez and Jeron Teng have replaced them on the injured list. Their offense, though, looks solid with Ivan Aska, CJ Perez, and June Mar Fajardo all averaging at least 20 points per game.

Up next: Rain or Shine Elasto Painters (Nov. 29)

6. NLEX Road Warriors (2-2)

Previous rank: 8th

The Road Warriors' Week 3 appearance was fruitful and eventful. After they held off the NorthPort Batang Pier to even their record at 2-2, import Thomas Robinson got into a shouting match with Northport consultant Pido Jarencio in the hallway leading to the locker rooms. It was an offshoot of a similar exchange of words between Robinson and NorthPort team governor Erick Arejola earlier in the game. Robinson, however, has been a stud for NLEX and has averaged 34.5 points and 13.3 rebounds per game. It was a good win for the Road Warriors, who began the week on a somber note after learning that ace guard Kevin Alas tore his left ACL (again), and will be out for an extended period of time.

Up next: Magnolia Hotshots (Dec. 1) and Meralco Bolts (Dec. 3)

7. TNT Tropang Giga (2-2)

Previous rank: 9th

The Tropang Giga posted contrasting results in their two Week 3 games, thrashing the Terrafirma Dyip by a franchise record 40 points but then losing by 14 to the Bolts four nights later. Hollis-Jefferson is second in the league in points per game (32.7) and free throws attempted per game (14.0), but against the Bolts the Tropang Giga's lack of depth was exposed. RHJ had that season-high 47 and Jayson Castro a steady 19, but the rest of the team combined for just 29. Calvin Oftana was held to just four points on 2-of-11 shooting and no one else could fill the void.

Up next: NorthPort Batang Pier (Dec. 1)

8. Terrafirma Dyip (2-2)

Previous rank: 2nd

After a productive Week 2 where they won both their games, the Dyip's momentum ground to a halt in Week 3 when the Tropang Giga plastered them by a franchise record 40 points. The result was not totally unexpected since Terrafirma were without leading scorer Juami Tiongson (illness) and import Thomas de Thaey (groin injury). The good news is the Dyip lead the league in 3-point shooting percentage (37.5%), led by a resurgent Javi Gomez de Liaño's 47.6% shooting clip from long distance. Gomez de Liaño is averaging a career-high 20.3 PPG as he's finally unlocking the form that made him one of the best scorers in college.

Up next: Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters (Nov. 29) and Barangay Ginebra San Miguel (Dec. 3)

9. NorthPort Batang Pier (2-2)

Previous rank: 7th

It's now two losses in a row for the Batang Pier after two wins to open the tournament. Judging from this small sample size, where import Venky Jois goes, so go the Batang Pier. The Australian import averaged 36.5 PPG in the team's two wins, but just 18.0 PPG in the two losses. NorthPort's offense also needs some fine-tuning: The team is last in 3-point shooting percentage (21.6%) and 11th in assists per game (17.8). Despite that, Arvin Tolentino leads all locals in scoring at 23.0 PPG, which is higher than the output of three imports. The problem is, Joshua Munzon (12.5 PPG) is the only other local scoring in twin digits.

Up next: TNT Tropang Giga (Dec. 1)

10. Blackwater Bossing (1-4)

Previous rank: 10th

After winning their opening game, it's been all downhill for the Bossing, who have lost four straight. Their latest loss, against Ginebra, was particularly brutal after they blew a 17-point lead. The Bossing are sorely missing the production of Rookie of the Year runner-up Ato Ular, who averaged a near-double-double last season but who has played in only two games so far. They are last in rebounding (31.8) with only import Chris Ortiz in double digits at 10.2. Rey Suerte and Troy Rosario are getting at least 5 a game. Veteran court general Baser Amer hasn't played at all due to injury. They could really use his leadership and court smarts right now.

Up next: Rain or Shine Elasto Painters (Dec. 2)

11. Rain or Shine Elasto Painters (0-4)

Previous rank: 11th

The losing streak continues for the Elasto Painters after they dropped a 107-102 decision to Ginebra in Week 3. It's not as if Rain or Shine is getting blown out every game; their average losing margin has been just 5.5 points. They just can't put it together for 48 minutes. There have been reports that the team is already shopping around for a replacement for DaJuan Summers, who is shooting just 38.5% from the field. On the plus side, point guard Andrei Caracut has looked good so far. He dropped 32 against Ginebra to make him the lowest drafted player since Roi Sumang in 2017 to score that many points.

Up next: San Miguel Beermen (Nov. 29) and Blackwater Bossing (Dec. 2)

12. Converge FiberXers (0-4)

Previous rank: 12th

The winless season continues for the FiberXers, who lost their only Week 3 game last Saturday against the Beermen in Quezon. Offensive production remains problematic, as their 91.0 PPG, minus-11.3 point differential, and 37% FG shooting are league worsts. In an import-flavored conference, Converge needs more scoring punch from Tom Vodanovich, who has been a solid rebounder (13.3 RPG) but is chipping in just 17.3 PPG, lowest among all 12 reinforcements. Outside of Vodanovich, only Jerrick Balanza (12.8 PPG) and Justin Arana (12.3 PPG) are averaging in double digits in scoring.

Up next: Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters (Dec. 2)