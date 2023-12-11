Open Extended Reactions

The first big trade of the 2023-24 PBA season dropped on Monday morning after the league approved a three-team trade involving NLEX Road Warriors, NorthPort Batang Pier and San Miguel Beermen.

Under the trade, the Road Warriors sent starting guards Don Trollano and Kris Rosales, seldom-used big man Ben Adamos and their Season 49 second-round pick to the Batang Pier in exchange for franchise player Robert Bolick and back-up guard Kent Salado.

Trollano was then shipped to the Beermen for young shooter Allyn Bulanadi, back-up center Jeepy Faundo and SMB's Season 51 second-round pick.

Who won the trade? Here are our grades.

NLEX ROAD WARRIORS

Out: Ben Adamos, Kris Rosales, Don Trollano, Season 49 second round pick

In: Robert Bolick and Kent Salado

This wasn't exactly a homerun for the Road Warriors, since Trollano (17.7 PPG) was their leading local scorer and Rosales (11.7 PPG, 3.7 APG) had been doing an admirable job as their starting point guard.

Yet, if you have a chance to get one of the best two-way guards in the league then you have to roll the dice and go for it. Adamos hasn't played a single game yet this conference, so he won't be missed.

Bolick should replace Trollano's scoring and some of Rosales' playmaking. He's also three years younger than Trollano. Salado has averaged just 2.1 PPG this season, so his impact will be minimal

Bolick was clearly the big prize in this whole transaction. The question is how quickly can he make an impact considering he's played just one professional game in the past eight months.

The Road Warriors also made it known that finding a replacement for injured guard Kevin Alas was their main motivation for going after Bolick. When Alas does come back, a potential Bolick-Alas backcourt partnership could be deadly.

But that's further down the road; for the here and now this trade didn't move the needle by much as it didn't address the Road Warriors' biggest needs at the moment: they're 11th in rebounding and last in both offensive rebounding and second-chance points.

Grade: B-

NORTHPORT BATANG PIER

While NorthPort Batang Pier have been getting plenty out of Joshua Munzon and Fran Yu recently, veteran Kris Rosales could provide some valuable stability and leadership in their backcourt. PBA Media Bureau

Out: Robert Bolick and Kent Salado

In: Ben Adamos, Allyn Bulanadi, Jeepy Faundo, Kris Rosales, NorthPort's Season 49 second round pick, and SMB's Season 51 second round pick (*Also received and gave away Don Trollano)

If you think about it, from their active roster, the Batang Pier actually gave away only Salado, since Bolick hasn't suited up at all this season.

You won't really miss what you didn't have. And rather than see him walk away for nothing, at least they got something in return.

Among their acquisitions, Rosales' fit is the most intriguing. The Batang Pier have been getting good production of late from Joshua Munzon and rookie Fran Yu, but both are relatively still young.

Rosales could provide a veteran's stability and leadership in the backcourt, aside from his outside shooting. NorthPort could use the 3-point shooting of both Rosales and Bulanadi, since the team is 11th in 3-point percentage (29.8%).

Neither Adamos nor Faundo has played yet this season, and they aren't poised to make much of an impact, especially with the team expecting injured forwards Will Navarro and Zav Lucero to crack the roster in the next few weeks. It wouldn't be surprising if one or both eventually get waived.

There's an argument to be made for hanging on to Trollano but, with Arvin Tolentino taking a big leap and emerging as the league's leading local scorer, there probably wouldn't have been enough shots to keep everyone happy.

Grade: B+

SAN MIGUEL BEERMEN

Don Trollano was San Miguel Beermen's only acquistion in the PBA's big three-way trade on Monday -- but it remains to be seen how he will fit into a star-studded lineup that already boasts the likes of CJ Perez, Terrence Romeo and Marcio Lassiter. PBA Media Bureau

Out: Allyn Bulanadi, Jeepy Faundo, Season 51 second round pick

In: Don Trollano

The Beermen actually didn't give away too much in terms of production, as Bulanadi was averaging just 2.3PPG for them and, as mentioned, Faundo hasn't even played yet.

They did receive an absolute stud, but the question is if he can carry over his scoring to his new team.

Trollano is a proven scorer who hasn't averaged lower than 15.1 PPG in the last four conferences. He was undoubtedly the Road Warriors' best player.

Still, it's hard to see where he will get his minutes on a team that already has CJ Perez, Terrence Romeo, Marcio Lassiter, Jericho Cruz, Jeron Teng, Simon Enciso and Chris Ross in the backcourt and wings. Granted, Romeo, Teng and Enciso are currently injured, but none of them are projected to miss significant playing time.

Could it be that with June Mar Fajardo out for the next few weeks, Trollano and/or another one of these players will be packaged in another trade for a big man?

If he's staying, then he's certainly not a bad third, fourth or fifth option in the rotation.

Grade: B