NLEX honors ageless center Asi Taulava as Robert Bolick returns to the PBA

The NLEX Road Warriors began a new chapter in their PBA history while closing another on Wednesday in the 2023 PBA Commissioner's Cup, welcoming a potential franchise star while saying goodbye to a beloved veteran.

Robert Bolick, one of the top guards in the league before leaving play abroad, made his much-awaited return to the PBA in NLEX's 113-97 loss to TNT Tropang Giga. NLEX also gave a farewell to ageless center Asi Taulava, who suited up one last time in an official PBA game before bringing his storied career to a close.

Taulava started the game, grabbed one defensive rebound and was taken out after two minutes to officially play in a record 25th season. He also became just the second player, after Sonny Jaworski, to play in a PBA game at age 50.

"I was hoping they didn't have to call an ambulance," Taulava joked after the game. "But it felt good, just to be out there with the young guys.

"It's done. I'm sad and happy. But it's been a good journey. A long 24 years. Nothing to complain about. I'm grateful. Grateful to the PBA, grateful to NLEX."

Bolick rusty in return

Bolick suited up for NLEX after being traded by the NorthPort Batang Pier on Monday. He had played just one game for the Fukishima Firebonds of the Japan B.League before requesting his release to be home with his pregnant wife.

He came off the bench in the first quarter and went on to play 32 minutes and score 9 points in the loss -- which saw the Road Warriors cough up a 22-point first-half lead.

It was obvious he was still trying to regain his timing and conditioning, and he declined to discuss his performance after the game except to say he didn't have it yet. "Wala, wala talaga. Two months na wala," he said while shaking his head. "Next time."

Taulava Honored

It was fitting that Taulava, the 2003 MVP, played his final game against the Tropang Giga, the same franchise that signed him as a 26-year-old rookie in 1999, and at Philsports Arena, the venue of his very first PBA game in February 1999.

"My first game was under (Commissioner) Jun Bernardino's term, it was here," Taulava said. "It was against Tanduay, my very first PBA game. And I guess it's very fitting to play here, finish (it) off. And I can't ask for anything more."

To put in perspective just how long Taulava has been around, one of his fellow starters, rookie Enoch Valdez, wasn't born when "The Rock" made his PBA debut. He has also been teammates on separate occasions with TNT assistant team manager Bong Ravena and son Kiefer.

"Enoch told me a story at our last practice. He said, 'Tito Asi, you know when you played your rookie year, I was still swimming around my parents.' He wasn't born yet. I was like, 'Stop it!'"

At halftime, the Road Warriors retired Taulava's no. 88 in a ceremony attended by his wife and four children. Former coaches Yeng Guiao and Franz Pumaren, former Coca-Cola Tigers team manager JB Baylon, and Blackwater Bossing owner Dioceldo Sy -- who first brought over Taulava in 1997 for his Blu Detergent team in the defunct semi-pro Philippine Basketball League - were also there.

"Words can't explain how I feel today. I was trying to keep it together. I didn't want to cry in front of the young guys, especially since I know their dads. Just being here tonight, it's just awesome.

Storied career

Taulava won just one PBA title during his career, which saw him play for five different teams, including the last nine seasons with NLEX. Regardless, his legacy as one of the most dominating and durable players of all time is secure. He appeared in a record 17 All-Star games, was a four-time Mythical First Team member, and a four-time Mythical Second Team member. He also never said no when asked to play for the national team. As recently as 2018 he was teammates with Jordan Clarkson at the Jakarta Asian Games.

"Every second, every single moment of my time in the PBA, I cherished it," he said. "There's not one thing that's better than the other. Not a single one. One thing that I will probably miss in this PBA journey is the brotherhood. Twenty-four years, you get to meet a lot of guys."

Taulava said he won't be far from the game, as he's slated to join a group of former Gilas Pilipinas players in a series of exhibition games abroad for overseas Filipino workers. He's also been busy with his outreach programs in the provinces where he hopes to discover hidden talents. In fact, Taulava is scheduled to fly to Tacloban early Thursday morning for a basketball clinic

"Going to the provinces, inspiring young kids to chase their dream," said Taulava. "You never know. Probably in one of these areas where we do our outreach programs and clinics will be the next superstar in the PBA, and the next Gilas guys."