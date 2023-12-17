PBA Commissioner's Cup Power Rankings: San Miguel Beermen leap to the top after two big wins

Open Extended Reactions

There's been another shake-up in the Power Rankings with a new No. 1 in a week that saw two favorites stumble, another continuing their surprising run, and a former cellar-dweller slowly inching up the standings.

1. San Miguel Beermen (5-3)

Previous rank: 7th

The Beermen take the top spot this week after two big wins over contenders Barangay Ginebra San Miguel and TNT Tropang Giga in Week 6 to inch closer to the leaders. Import Ivan Aska, who is reportedly on the way out, made sure he would exit with a bang, playing all but 47 seconds against TNT and hitting a pair of big baskets in crunch time. The Beermen are still without June Mar Fajardo, Simon Enciso and Jeron Teng, and new acquisition Don Trollano is still feeling his way in, but they've gotten big games from CJ Perez, Terrence Romeo and Jericho Cruz.

Up next: Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters (Dec. 25)

2. Meralco Bolts (6-1)

Previous rank: 3rd

It was quite the week for the Bolts. They played an EASL "home" game in Macau and stole one in overtime from the reigning B.League champions -- the first win for a PBA team in the league. Then they defeated the Converge FiberXers for their fourth straight win to catch idle Phoenix Fuel Masters at the second spot. The Bolts are still undecided on whether to keep import Zach Lofton for the long term, at least in the PBA, as he's giving up a few inches to his counterparts. But what can't be denied is his ability to score, as he's averaged 42.0 PPG in the two games he's played.

Up next: Barangay Ginebra San Miguel (Dec. 22)

3. Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots (7-1)

Previous rank: 1st

The winning streak is over. The Hotshots finally tasted defeat for the first time in nearly nine months following a tight 113-110 loss to Elasto Painters in Cagayan de Oro. The 113 points were the most given up by Magnolia this season, and just the second time they surrendered more than 100. But they still have the best defense, giving up just 89.8PPG, and their 14-point plus-minus still tops the league. Magnolia can seal a twice-to-beat advantage with wins in their next two games against a couple of tailenders.

Up next: Terrafirma Dyip (Dec. 20) and Converge FiberXers (Dec. 23)

4. Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters (6-1)

Previous rank: 2nd

The surging Fuel Masters had Week 6 off and will have to wait until Dec. 20 for their first shot at nailing down a quarterfinal berth. Coach Jamike Jarin can only hope that the long break won't cool down his team's hot shooting as they're currently second in 3-point field goal percentage (35.3%) with JJ Alejandro (48.1%) and rookie Ken Tuffin (42.9%) both in the top ten.

Up next: NorthPort Batang Pier (Dec. 20)

5. NorthPort Batang Pier (5-3)

Previous rank: 4th

After a busy Week 5 with three games in five nights, the Batang Pier took a break in Week 6. The time off hopefully gives import Venky Jois enough time to fully recover from his groin injury that limited him against Meralco and forced him to miss their game against San Miguel. Jois is vital to NorthPort's push for a playoff spot as he's the only player in the top ten in average points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks. He's also tops in field goal percentage, making 60% of his shots.

Up next: Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters (Dec. 20)

6. Rain or Shine Elasto Painters (3-5)

Previous rank: 6th

The Rain or Shine revival is real as the Elasto Painters claimed the biggest win of Week 6, a thrilling 113-110 decision over Magnolia that ended the Hotshots' unbeaten run. That's three straight wins now for Rain or Shine, and it's no coincidence that the streak has come with import Demetrius Treadwell improving game by game. Against the Hotshots, Treadwell had his best scoring game of 30 points and missed out on a triple double by just one assist. Rain or Shine still isn't out of the woods, but with two of their final three games coming against teams with losing records, a quarterfinal berth is reachable.

Up next: Terrafirma Dyip (Dec. 23)

7. TNT Tropang Giga (4-4)

Previous rank: 8th

The Tropang Giga were just a few plays away from sweeping all three of their Week 6 assignments. After taking care of the NLEX Road Warriors and the Blackwater Bossing, they couldn't see it through against the Beermen in what would have been a crucial win. Instead, they're in the middle of the pack in what is shaping up to be a tight race for a top-four finish. What's more worrisome for TNT is the status of spark plug Jayson Castro, who limped off the court with a leg injury in the fourth quarter against SMB and didn't return. Hopefully for the Giga, he'll be back in time for their big game on Christmas Day that will have seeding implications.

Up next: Barangay Ginebra San Miguel (Dec. 25)

8. Barangay Ginebra San Miguel (4-3)

Previous rank: 5th

Ginebra is finding out the hard way that life without Scottie Thompson can be tough. They dropped their second straight game without their injured All-Star guard in a lethargic 95-82 loss to the San Miguel Beermen. In both losses, Barangay Ginebra scored less than 85 points as they're clearly missing Thompson's playmaking. Tim Cone didn't hide his disappointment in his starters, three of whom he benched down the stretch for what he felt were below-par efforts. The Kings need to get their heads back on right quickly with the red-hot Bolts up next.

Up next: Meralco Bolts (Dec. 22)

9. Terrafirma Dyip (2-5)

Previous rank: 9th

The Dyip's losing streak has hit four games after they lost to the FiberXers in overtime in their only Week 6 assignment. It doesn't help that they are tied for last in assists per game (18.9) and are 11th in field goal percentage (41.2%). Import Thomas De Thaey isn't helping either -- averaging an import-low 17.7 PPG. Juami Tiongson (18.5PPG) and Javi Gomez de Liaño (18.4PPG) are the lone bright spots in their offense as top overall pick Stephen Holt continues to struggle with his shot (10.7PPG, 31.7% FG shooting, 21.9% 3-point FG shooting). The short-term future doesn't look good as Terrafirma's next opponents are the red-hot Magnolia Hotshots.

Up next: Magnolia Hotshots (Dec. 20)

10. NLEX Road Warriors (2-6)

Previous rank: 10th

What was supposed to be a celebratory occasion turned into a disappointing performance by the Road Warriors in their only Week 6 appearance: A 113-97 loss to the Tropang Giga that extended their losing streak to four. The game marked the return of Robert Bolick to the PBA and the final game of Asi Taulava, but after NLEX took a 19-point halftime lead and Taulava's number was retired, it was all downhill from there. The Tropang Giga outscored the Road Warriors 74-39 in the second half that significantly dampened the mood. NLEX is still winless with new import Stokley Chaffee, Jr. and it may take a few more games before Bolick gets his legs back under him. By then it might be too late.

Up next: Blackwater Bossing (Dec. 22)

11.Converge FiberXers (1-7)

Previous rank: 12th

Well, that was quick. After finally winning a game in the Commissioner's Cup with an overtime decision over the Terrafirma Dyip last Wednesday, the FiberXers quickly went back to their losing ways four nights later against the Bolts. Import Jamil Wilson looked ordinary against the Meralco defense, shooting just 1-of-9 from beyond the arc and finishing with just 13 points after averaging 31.0 in his first two games. Those figures added to Converge's already dismal shooting percentages: last in 3-point field goal percentage (38.4%) and total field goal percentage (40.1%)

Up next: Magnolia Hotshots (Dec. 23)

12. Blackwater Bossing (1-7)

Previous rank: 11th

After the FiberXers' breakthrough win, the Bossing now own the longest losing streak of the tournament at seven games after losing to the Tropang Giga in their lone Week 6 assignment. That game went the way so many Bossing games have gone this season: They were competitive for one half before collapsing in the second half. The Bossing remain last in both assists and rebounds, and not even the arrival of rookies Archie Concepcion and James Kwekuteye has made a difference.

Up next: NLEX Road Warriors (Dec. 22)