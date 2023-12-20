Phoenix continues rise, gears up for Christmas showdown with San Miguel Beermen

Open Extended Reactions

If you looked at the team stats in the 2023 Commissioner's Cup, nothing about the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters stands out. While they lead in blocks per game (4.0) and have the second-best field goal percentage, they're middle of the pack in all the other categories. They're even last in free throw percentage at 61%.

Only two locals, Jason Perkins and Tyler Tio, are averaging double digits in scoring, and neither of them is averaging more than 12.6PPG. Their import, Johnathan Williams III, has been steady but not overpowering.

Yet somehow, the Fuel Masters are 7-1, and zeroing in on a twice-to-beat advantage for the quarterfinals. They're riding high on a franchise-best six-game winning streak, with their latest victory coming Wednesday against a tough NorthPort Batang Pier team.

How they beat NorthPort perfectly encapsulates how the Fuel Masters have become the conference's biggest surprise. Playing without the ailing Perkins, Phoenix trailed for the first three quarters before turning up the heat in the fourth to pull away for a comfortable 113-104 win. Different role players stepped up, and Williams chose the moment to fire a personal conference-high 38 points while missing a triple-double by just one assist.

"We came out kind of sluggish today," Williams said. "My teammates came up with some crunch plays throughout the game. And I want to take my hat's off to NorthPort. They came out with a great game plan all game long. They're a pretty good team."

Added assistant coach Jon Jacinto: "The players stepped up. We weren't on the same page at the beginning, and we hunkered down on defense in the second half. Missing Perk, we really felt it, but all our players stepped up. Ricci (Rivero) played, Javee (Mocon) played well, Larry (Muyang) played well."

Head coach Jamike Jarin echoed those thoughts: "It's the culture that we've built right now, just being selfless."

Williams, who was reportedly being eyed by at least one other team, has proven to be the perfect teammate and leader for this young team.

"One word to describe J3 is 'efficiency,'" Jarin said. "Very efficient in everything he does. He owns up to his mistakes. He leads the team quietly. So it rubs off on the teammates and even to the coaching staff. We're blessed to have him in our team."

The Fuel Masters now turn their attention to their Christmas Day game against the San Miguel Beermen, who have won two straight and are finally showing the form that made them preseason favorites.

"They just got better," Jarin said of SMB, who recently added Don Trollano. "So we got our hands full, and hopefully we play better than how we played this game because we played badly in the first three quarters. But against San Miguel, that cannot happen."

Playing on Christmas Day, usually a showcase matchup reserved for the more popular teams, presents its own unique challenge for the young Fuel Masters.

"We're all professionals, and regardless if it's Christmas, we have to do our job," Jacinto said. "It is what it is, playing on Christmas Day. We'll be prepared. We'll do our job."

Jarin is preaching level-headedness. "You can't be too high, you can't be too low. You have to stay grounded. That's how we're gonna approach every game. Let's see on Christmas Day. San Miguel's gonna come in prepared. They have a new import coming in. So we've got a lot of work to be done. Hopefully with the way things are going with us, we continue to be competitive."

After the Beermen, the games don't get easier as the Fuel Masters wind up their elimination round schedule against the equally hot Meralco Bolts (6-1) and the always dangerous TNT Tropang Giga (4-4). Phoenix needs at least two more wins to secure a top four seed with no complications.

"The next three games will be tough teams, and going to the playoffs we'll just have to share the ball," Jacinto said.

Jarin doesn't want to look that far ahead just yet.

"Of course you feel good that you're in a position right now to really get deep into the playoffs. But you still can't celebrate because there are still a lot of games to be played. I'm just happy that we got a victory against NorthPort now. The focus shifts on San Miguel on Christmas Day. We're gonna rest our bodies and then we're gonna prepare for San Miguel."