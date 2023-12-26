Open Extended Reactions

TNT Tropang Giga will be playing the rest of the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup without prized import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson due to a rule prohibiting an import from being replaced twice in the same conference.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial confirmed to ESPN that Hollis-Jefferson is no longer allowed to come back after the Tropang Giga replaced him with his elder brother Rahlir.

TNT was forced to sideline Rondae after he suffered a bad fall in an East Asia Super League game last week in Sta. Rosa that required his hospitalization.

However, Rahlir was not allowed to suit up for TNT's game against Barangay Ginebra on Christmas Day since he was unable to complete his requirements in time due to the long holiday weekend.

"Hindi na siya puedeng bumalik dahil second time na niya sa injured list, so we're putting in his brother," TNT coach Jojo Lastimosa said after the Tropang Giga lost 87-80 to Ginebra. "Even (for) the Jan. 25 EASL game namin, baka hindi pa sigurado si Rondae makabalik. We might have to play with one import."

Rondae, who attended the Ginebra game out of his team attire, had previously been replaced by Quincy Miller for TNT's first game this conference due to illness. He was averaging a league-leading 33.4 points, 12.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 2.0 steal per game in seven games.

But even without the rule in place, the Tropang Giga would still have been without Rondae for an extended period of time as his neck injury continues to bother him.

"He's very fragile," Lastimosa said. "He cannot turn his neck. I talked to his doctor yesterday (Sunday).

"Iyong mga injury na ganyan, na spinal cord, you don't take that lightly. Even if feeling niya wala nang pain if he turns, it's a physical game. He could get jarred again and he could reinjure that neck again. So we're going the conservative route and protecting Rondae's career."

The 32-year-old Rahlir was signed up by the Tropang Giga to be their second import in the EASL after Miller left to play in Japan.

He played four seasons for the Temple Owls in the US NCAA and most recently played in Hungary. He has sporadic playing experience with various NBA G-League teams but has never played in the NBA itself.

Without an import, the Tropang Giga put up a fight against Ginebra, even leading by 15 in the first quarter, before losing steam down the stretch.

"We played well enough to win that game," Lastimosa said of his team, which was also missing veteran guard Jayson Castro. "Hindi lang namin naitawid dahil pagod na ang mga players namin.

"We definitely lacked the firepower. It's not an excuse. They gave it their all. That kind of fight's been missing from the group for a while now and I need that kind of fight. I'm encouraged I saw that fight tonight."

At 4-5, the Tropang Giga are in a precarious situation and need to win at least one more game to advance to the playoffs. Lastimosa confirmed that Rahlir will be available for their next game on Jan. 5 against the streaking Rain or Shine Elasto Painters.

"We're still to win a game. We win one more game, I think we're gonna be in the playoffs. So crucial sa amin ang Rain or Shine game."