What's at stake for the PBA Commissioner's Cup semifinalists

The semifinal cast for the PBA Season 48 Commissioner's Cup is now set, with No. 1 seed Magnolia Hotshots facing No. 4 seed Phoenix Super LPG and No. 2 seed San Miguel Beermen squaring off against No. 3 seed Barangay Ginebra in best-of-five duels that start on Wednesday.

Let's take a look at each series and how the teams match up.

Will the Hotshots live up to top billing?

Behind their league-leading defense, Magnolia led the league for almost the entirety of the elimination round.

They zoomed to seven straight wins before settling in as the top seed with a 9-2 record. This came off the heels of their 11-0 sweep of the PBA On Tour a few months ago.

The Hotshots have looked phenomenal in this tournament, and the series (and championship) is theirs to lose.

The Hotshots haven't been in a championship series since the 2021 Philippine Cup, where they lost to TNT Tropang Giga. They haven't won a title since the 2018 Governors' Cup, and they haven't won a Commissioner's Cup crown since 2014, when they were still the San Mig Super Coffee Mixers and James Yap and Marc Pingris were their main guys.

It's been too long for this proud franchise, and their series against the Fuel Masters also gives them a chance for payback: Phoenix ousted them in the quarterfinals of the 2020 bubble.

Can the Beermen exact revenge?

It was only ten months ago when Ginebra swept the Beermen in their best-of-five Governors' Cup semifinal series that brought SMB's 2022-23 season to a painful end.

This is surely on the minds of Jorge Gallent and his crew as they prepare to face Ginebra for a second straight conference semifinal.

The Beermen last won the Commissioner's Cup five years ago. While they did win it in 2017 and 2019, those two titles were the only Commissioner's Cup championships the franchise has won over the past 24 years.

There's also added motivation for the Beermen to extend their run to the finals and help June Mar Fajardo regain lost ground in the Best Player of the Conference race.

When the latest BPC stats were released, Fajardo's name wasn't on the list after he missed six games. If the Beermen can crash the finals, Fajardo can be back in the mix.

Will Ginebra make the finals without Brownlee?

Ginebra won last season's Commissioner's Cup in memorable fashion, beating guest team Bay Area Dragons in a 7th game in front of a record crowd at Philippine Arena.

A lot has changed since then.

The Dragons withdrew from this season's Commissioner's Cup at the last minute, while Ginebra had to find a replacement for resident import Justin Brownlee following his suspension for a failed drug test.

Tony Bishop has proven to be a more than capable replacement, but the last time they made a Commissioner's Cup finals without Brownlee was way back in 2013.

The last time they won a Commissioner's Cup without Brownlee was way, way back in 1997, when they were still the Gordon's Gin Boars and coached by Sonny Jaworski.

Brownlee has undoubtedly secured his place in franchise lore, and he is almost certain to come back at some point, but it's also not too farfetched to think that Ginebra might also want to show they can win it all without him.

Can Phoenix finally make a finals appearance?

Since joining the league in 2015, the Fuel Masters have made only two semifinal appearances -- in the 2019 and 2020 Philippine Cups.

They have never advanced to the finals of any conference, so a lot is riding on this series against the Hotshots.

This is also their maiden semifinal appearance in a Commissioner's Cup, and it couldn't have come against a more formidable foe.

Not only are the Hotshots the best team of the conference, the Fuel Masters have not beaten them since the quarterfinals of the 2020 bubble. Interestingly, Phoenix's top player then was Calvin Abueva, who's now with Magnolia.

A semifinal win over Magnolia would not only be huge for the Phoenix franchise, it would also elevate Jamike Jarin into rarefied air as one of only a handful of coaches to have reached a PBA finals in his rookie season (he was named interim coach late last season and appointed full-time coached last October).