Open Extended Reactions

The first game day of the Season 48 PBA Commissioner's Cup semifinals did not disappoint. CJ Perez and the San Miguel Beermen downed Barangay Ginebra San Miguel 92-90 while Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots grinded out an 82-79 win over Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters.

Beermen survive Ginebra's physical play

Arguably the two deepest teams in the league, the No. 2 seed Beermen and No. 3 Kings played a tense, tight game in a highly-charged atmosphere. The Beermen had just a little more firepower and composure in Game 1.

"When we needed a stop, the players (got a) stop," said SMB coach Jorge Gallent. "I think they stopped them twice, the block and the last possession, the steal of Bennie (Boatwright). When we had a chance to stop or to win, the players delivered."

Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone felt they blew a chance to seize early control despite not playing their best ball.

"Well, we tried to stay with them. And we did, but they made the plays down the stretch and we didn't make the plays down the stretch," Cone said. "Basically, that was the game. ... I liked our effort tonight. We didn't play a sharp game. We can play sharper than that."

CJ Perez lit it up for 26 points, including a pair of tough baskets in the last two minutes that kept Ginebra at bay.

"CJ is CJ," Gallent said. "He does wonderful things for San Miguel. My hat's off to CJ. When we needed a rebound, he was there. When we needed a steal, he was there. When we needed points, he was there. I'm very happy he played very well, especially in the dying minutes."

June Mar Fajardo and the San Miguel Beermen take a 1-0 series lead over Barangay Ginebra San Miguel. Courtesy of PBA Media Bureau

The Kings already had their hands full against the Beermen's twin towers of June Mar Fajardo and Bennie Boatwright, so when Perez also stepped up, it ultimately became a mountain too high to climb.

"That's what this team has always been about. You put so much focus on June Mar, and now we have to defend Boatwright," Gallent said. "They have other guys who can step up. Tonight it was CJ.

Surprising starters for Fuel Masters, but Hotshots take low-scoring Game 1

The top-seeded Hotshots survived a gritty, low-scoring affair, 82-79, over the Fuel Masters.

Phoenix Super LPG coach Jamike Jarin started the game with a strange combination of seldom-used players Raoul Soyud, Chris Lalata and rookie Raffy Verano up front and veteran RR Garcia and rookie Ricci Rivero in the backcourt. It's safe to say that nobody had this on their PBA bingo card.

When asked about his unorthodox starting five, Jarin pointed to Magnolia's huge advantage in playoff experience.

"Going into the game, most of their players, they have semifinal experience. That was their big advantage. Now, after Game 1 going into Game 2, the Phoenix Fuel Masters roster, we all have semifinal experience," Jarin said. "That's what we needed. We should be fine going into Game 2.

"I just wanted to show everybody that I trust each and every one of them. They contributed, they jump-started our game, so it was successful. So with a little fine-tuning, we will be coming in better on Friday."

Of course, a low-scoring affair is right down the Hotshots' alley.

"It was our game plan to limit the score under 90 points because that's our average points allowed," said Hotshots coach Chito Victolero. "We did it for the whole conference, we're the no. 1 team in defense. So we want it to be like that.

"But we had a hard time scoring also because they disrupted our offense. They did a good job. Coach Jamike did a good job of disrupting our offense. Good thing we're focused and solid and locked in on our defense. The breaks of the game went our way because of our hustle aggressiveness down the stretch. "

The Fuel Masters did a good job of dictating the pace for most of the game before unraveling late to let slip a big chance to grab a 1-0 series lead. They kept it close even though import Johnathan Williams III, who entered the semis with an average of 26.7 points per game, took just 11 shots in 45 minutes of action and finished with only 11 points.

"That's our game plan also, to limit their import," Victolero said. "We know he dominated in their series against Meralco. We just need to limit his activity on the floor, limit his offensive rebounding and contribution on the offensive end. But we need also to have a game plan on (Jason) Perkins because he did a good job today."

Perkins led all scorers with 25 points, knocking down shots from a variety of angles no matter who was guarding him.

The Fuel Masters haven't beaten the Hotshots since the 2020 bubble, and although they came close this time, Jarin isn't about to celebrate a moral victory.

"You can't be satisfied after a loss," Jarin said. "You're not mad, you're just a little disappointed because you had an opportunity to get the win."