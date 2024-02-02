Open Extended Reactions

The San Miguel Beermen held off a late charge from the Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots' reserves for a 103-95 victory Friday in Game 1 of the PBA Season 48 Commissioner's Cup Finals.

Game 2 is set for Sunday. The Hotshots will be looking to build on the momentum of a last-ditch run that nearly turned the game on its head.

Beermen turn the tables

The Hotshots are the No. 1 defense, but in this game, they got a dose of their own medicine, shooting just 39%, including an atrocious 3-for-23 from 3-point land, and scoring 11 points below their average. It was also only the fourth time this conference that a Magnolia opponent has scored more than 100 points in this conference.

The turning point for Hotshots coach Chito Victolero was the second quarter, where they were outscored 41-20 to fall behind 61-44 at the break.

"We lost one quarter, which was a big quarter for us," Victolero said. "The second quarter, we lost by 20 points.

"It was too much. That's the first time we did that. Akala ko nga worst na iyong sa Phoenix na 33 but naging mas worse pa ito. But just give credit also to San Miguel. They did a very good job."

Hotshots' 'magic bunots' make it a game

The Hotshots were playing just 48 hours after a tough and physical semifinal series against the Phoenix Fuel Masters, and despite Victolero insisting during Thursday's press conference that his team was used to playing every other day, it was apparent at times that Magnolia didn't have its usual energy.

Victolero, already looking ahead to Game 2, pulled import Tyler Bey with around six minutes left and the Beermen up by 18 points. Paul Lee played just 17 minutes and finished with only six points, although he and Bey were reinserted with under a minute left when a bench crew led by seldom-used Joseph Eriobu, Jed Mendoza and Russell Escoto made a late run to cut it to five.

Victolero wasn't expecting the reserves to eat into the lead; he only wanted to give his main guys more rest. That they fought back and made a game of it was merely a bonus.

"I would like to give credit to the third group. At least we had a chance at the end. It was very big for us also. At least we'll have the energy on Sunday.

"We feel na they (the starters) needed rest. That's what they really needed. Then the third group gave us a chance. They did a very good job getting us back into the game."

Beermen coach Jorge Gallent said his team lost focus down the stretch and did not match Magnolia's intensity.

"In the last minutes of the game, they just poured out their energy, and from an 18-point lead it was down to five. That was all energy, and us it was relaxing for the last three minutes. When you play a tough team like Magnolia, you will have to play 48 minutes of basketball," Gallent said. "If you don't play 48 minutes, this is what's going to happen. It's just good that we didn't panic."

CJ Perez making a statement

The PBA released the latest statistical information on the race for Best Player of the Conference. The list showed Barangay Ginebra's Christian Standhardinger holding a slim lead over SMB's CJ Perez.

Perez finished with 19 points, second-best behind Bennie Boatwright's 28, while adding three steals. For the conference, he's averaging 16.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals, and is in a good position to win his first ever BPC award. Among the five official candidates, he's the only one still playing this conference.

This could very well be Perez's breakout conference, and teammate June Mar Fajardo has gone as far as predicting Perez would win the BPC, but the shifty guard isn't thinking about that for now.

"Binibigay ko lang ang best ko every game, at ayaw kong sirain ang tiwala ng mga coaches and mga teammates ko," he said. "Talagang naniniwala sila na kaya kong maglaro at mag-contribute talaga. Laging every game effort talaga at pagiging consistent."