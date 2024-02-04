Open Extended Reactions

Shortly after San Miguel Beermen routed Magnolia Hotshots, 109-85, in Game 2 of the PBA Season 48 Commissioner's Cup Finals, June Mar Fajardo was asked about those back-to-back three-point shots he made late in the game.

"Binibigyan ako ng kumpyansa ni coach (Jorge Gallent)," he explained. "Pinapatira niya ako. Sa practice, tumitira ako sa practice.

"Hindi lang ako tumitira sa game masyado kasi marami nang shooters. Baka mawalan sila ng trabaho."

Fajardo can be forgiven for being in a joking mood, because Game 2 was a laugher. The Beermen thoroughly dominated the Hotshots on both ends of the floor to take a commanding 2-0 lead in their best-of-seven series.

Even Gallent, who's usually stoic and never satisfied, admitted he was very pleased this time with his team's effort. He even had trouble calculating their final winning margin, lopsided as it was.

"Of course I'm happy," Gallent said. "We won by... by... how many? Twenty-four points? We just played as a team we played as a unit. Everybody works in practice and everybody works as a team when it comes to inside of the court."

It was the Beermen's 11th consecutive win, matching a franchise record. They'll go for a new mark of 12 straight and a 3-0 lead on Wednesday.

'The Kraken' unleashed

Fajardo came alive in the second half, where he scored 17 of his 19 points.

His teammates began finding him more in the post after the Beermen's shooters torched the hoops for 11 triples in the first half and the Hotshots were forced to stretch their perimeter defense in the second.

The Hotshots tried four different players on 'The Kraken', but he brushed them all aside like they were cardboard cutouts.

"June Mar does a lot for this team," Gallent said. "He plays good defense. When he gets the ball in the post, he can do a lot of things. He's a great passer and he's a great post player.

"If they don't double him, he's gonna go straight to the basket. Now, if they double him, he passes the ball very well. That's why he's a seven-time MVP."

Fajardo was his usual self-deprecating self when asked about his performance, but acknowledged that his teammates were the key to his second-half scoring outburst.

"Iyong priority ko lang naman sa loob, taga-facilitate or taga-pasa ng bola," he said. "Hinahanap ko si Bennie (Boatwright) or binibigyan ko siya ng screen.

"Sobrang daming scorers sa team. Mabuti pinapasahan ako ng second half at naka score ako."

Crucial Game 3 up

Another win by San Miguel on Wednesday will virtually seal their 44th championship, as only one team in PBA history -- the Beermen themselves, in 2016 -- has ever come back from a 0-3 deficit.

So far, SMB has had the answers to whatever Magnolia has thrown at them, but Gallent needs to keep them grounded.

"I always tell the players, it's Magnolia's energy. We just have to match their energy, and make sure they will not outwork us," he added.

"This squad is very good. I love them all. They're like my kids to me. But we're not thinking of the (11-game) run. As of now we've won two games. That's all. The rest is nothing. We're really focused on this series. Game 2 is over, and let's work on Game 3."

Hotshots coach Chito Victolero admits they have a mountain to climb, but is hopeful they can find the answers soon, stressing: "We're down but were not out. We'll try to find ways to stop this offensive juggernaut of San Miguel.

"At least we have two days now. The coaching staff will talk (on Monday) regarding our defensive scheme and our offense also. We need to do a better job in finding an open shot.

"They played well. Credit to San Miguel. We'll try again next game. It's our backs against the wall. It's a must-win for us, so we will go hard.

"Our main problem is their transition offense, so we need to fix our transition defense. There's a lot of transition 3s, especially in the first quarter. That's what we need to fix first."

The Hotshots haven't looked anything like the team that led the entire elimination round and went undefeated in the PBA On Tour last year. But Victolero is keeping the faith.

"This is not the time to give up, he stressed. "We've been preparing for this since eight months ago. The only thing we need to do is rest and prepare for Wednesday."