For virtually the entire elimination round of the PBA Season 48 Commissioner's Cup, the Magnolia Hotshots looked every bit like a championship-bound team.

They had a stud of an import in the youthful and athletic Tyler Bey, arguably the best guard rotation in Mark Barroca, Jio Jalalon and Paul Lee, and a coach in Chito Victolero who knows which buttons to push all the time.

Above all, they had a basketball DNA firmly rooted in an unforgiving defense that, as of the end of the semifinals, held opponents to a league-leading 87.9 PPG.

Throughout 11 elimination round games, one quarterfinal game, and four semifinal games, the Hotshots had given up more than 100 points just three times. They were top in field goal percentage allowed (40.5%) and 3-point field goal percentage allowed (29.7%).

Prior to the finals, they hadn't lost back-to-back games.

It took San Miguel Beermen just two games to lay waste to all those statistics and shatter the Hotshots' myth of invincibility and, quite possibly, their best shot at winning their first title in nearly six years.

The Beermen have grabbed a 2-0 lead in the Commissioner's Cup finals, and have done so by flipping the script and giving the Hotshots a dose of their own medicine. Not only have the Hotshots lost two in a row for the first time in nearly a year, they gave up more than 100 points in both games.

So far, it's clear that the vaunted Magnolia defense has been no match for San Miguel's deep bench. Consider these statistics.

Prior to the finals, a Magnolia opponent scoring 30 or more in any quarter was virtually unheard of. The Beermen have already done that three times in the finals, including a 41-point outburst in the second quarter of Game 1.

Over their first 16 games of the Commissioner's Cup, the Hotshots were allowing their opponents to hit roughly ten triples per game, a league-best statistic. In Game 2, they allowed the Beermen to knock down 11 in the first half alone.

Through two games, the Beermen's overall shooting percentage (45.3%) and 3-point shooting percentage (34.2%) have eclipsed the Hotshots' defensive numbers in both categories. And the 106 points SMB has averaged is nearly 19 points better than Magnolia's points allowed per game.

"We'll have a hard time if they score 100-plus points, and they've done it in back-to-back games," Victolero noted. "We need to dig deep, really deep to get back into this series."

But it's not just on offense that the Beermen are humming.

They have also totally disrupted the Hotshots' offensive schemes. Magnolia shot below 40% in both finals games, after previously shooting 44.7%.

The Beermen's stingy defense was on full display in the first 6:09 of the third quarter of Game 2. During this span, they picked the Hotshots' pockets for seven steals while outscoring them 15-2 to put the game away.

That's seven steals, or around one steal per minute, during a six-minute stretch. Prior to the finals, the Hotshots had allowed seven steals per game.

Magnolia's core players have had a rough finals so far, to the point that Victolero had to dig deep into his bench, dusting off the likes of Russell Escoto and Jed Mendoza.

Lee has shot just 3-of-16. Jalalon had a triple double in Game 1, but limped off the court in Game 2 with only six points in 14 minutes. Rome Dela Rosa has yet to make a 3-point shot. Calvin Abueva has gone 3-of-17 and is averaging as many points as fouls (4.5).

On the import front, Bennie Boatwright has been thoroughly outplaying Bey, gaining the upper hand in both points per game and shooting percentage. Actually, Bey's output has seen a decline since the start of the semifinals.

Up until the quarterfinals, he was averaging 28.8PPG. That number has dipped to only 22.3 in the semifinals and finals.

The Beermen's guards have also trumped their vaunted Magnolia counterparts.

CJ Perez -- the frontrunner for Finals MVP and quite possibly Best Player of the Conference -- and Jericho Cruz have met little resistance getting to the hoop, while Marcio Lassiter continues to drink from whatever fountain of youth he has recently unearthed, averaging 13.5 PPG on 7-of-12 shooting from the outside.

And we haven't even talked about seven-time MVP June Mar Fajardo.

Victolero has thrown every big man on his bench at him: James Laput, Abu Tratter, Ian Sangalang, Rafi Reavis, Joseph Eriobu, Bey and Escoto have all had a crack at 'The Kraken'.

Only team manager Alvin Patrimonio hasn't guarded him.

Fajardo's finals numbers aren't overwhelming: a workmanlike 15.0 PPG and 12.5 RPG. But his dominance was on full display during the second half of Game 2, when he scored 17 of his 19 points on a variety of offensive moves, including two leisurely triples in the final two minutes.

Of course, it takes four wins to bag the title, and the Beermen are only halfway there.

The Hotshots are certainly capable of coming back, but time is running out.

Victolero has said they need to rediscover their defensive identity by Wednesday, or else the series is over.