Hotshots stifle Beermen in Game 4 to even PBA Commissioner's Cup

San Miguel Beermen coach Jorge Gallent didn't have much to offer after emerging from his team's dugout following his team's deflating 96-85 loss to the Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots in Game 4 of the PBA Commissioner's Cup Finals on Friday

"Nothing, nothing," Gallent said before walking off. The Beermen for the second consecutive game also had very little to say against the Hotshots. Magnolia's stifling defense again held the Beermen's vaunted offense to below 90 points, pulling away in the fourth quarter. The Beermen were held to 37% shooting. The series is tied at two games apiece with Game 5 set for Sunday.

"Everyone embraced our defensive mindset," said Magnolia coach Chito Victolero. "Everyone embraced that we are the underdogs in this series. We sacrificed for this series, especially (Tyler Bey). He handled their best player (Bennie) Boatwright. ... Again, we limited them to under 90 points. That's our goal. As long as the series goes to that defensive game, we have a good chance of winning."

The Hotshots also ramped it up on the other side of the floor, as for the first time in the series, they scored more than 90.

"We moved the ball well," Victolero said. "We had that proper spacing on the floor. Everybody sacrificed. They were so unselfish tonight. We kept on finding the open shot, the best possible shot. Now they understand how to get that better shot because it leads to their fastbreak if we force our shots.

Beermen guard CJ Perez, who won his first Best Player of the Conference award earlier, said it's now their turn to make adjustments.

"Madami kaming kailangang pag-aralan at i-adjust sa laro namin, sa depensa namin sa Magnolia," Perez said. "Hindi pa naman tapos. Mahaba-haba pa. Maganda ang adjustment nila, pero kailangan din namin mag-adjust sa offense namin. Hindi pumasok mga outside shots namin. Kailangan namin ipasok."

Once again, Tyler Bey

The Best Import of the Conference award was handed out before Game 4 . Both Bey and Boatwright were shown on the jumbotron in a split screen, but when the winner was announced, it was Johnathan Williams of the Phoenix Fuel Masters.

Bey said he wasn't concerned with individual awards, but between him and Boatwright it appeared as if he had the bigger chip on his shoulder. He finished with 26 points, 12 boards and 6 steals, and most importantly, held Boatwright to a conference-low 16 on 5-of-16 shooting.

"T-Bey embraced that match-up with Bennie," Victolero said. "He's a very smart player. Herealized that he can play both ends of the floor. The most important thing is he played good defense on Boatwright. He's the one who asked for that match-up. We cannot stop Bennie, but we can try to limit him in his scoring and his activity level on the floor.

"Credit to this guy. He's tired. He played more than 45 minutes. But he grinded all the way. I'd like to credit the way he handles the pressure."

Bey said he psyched himself up to prepare for a possible bounce back game from Boatwright.

"I knew he was gonna come out more aggressive than Game 3, for sure. For me, I'm just stepping up to the challenge. I know that he's gonna come out ready especially after a loss. I knew I had to step up in a much bigger way. We talk about being lion-hearted, the whole team just stepped up. My teammates helped me as well, so credit to them."

June Mar struggling

Fajardo played only 24 minutes after he appeared to injure his calf. He limped back to the bench in the third quarter, returned in the fourth, but was taken out after only two minutes. Despite his limited playing time, he still led the Beermen with 18 points. Fajardo didn't seem too concerned after the game, but admitted he was going to have his calf undergo an ultrasound on Saturday to make sure.

Perez said potentially losing the big guy for the rest of the series would be catastrophic.

"Kailangan namin si June Mar. Kahit bali-baliktarin mo ang San Miguel, kailangan namin si June Mar," Perez said. I hope next game talagang 100% siya. Sana hindi malala ang injury niya."