After two lackluster performances, the San Miguel Beermen rediscovered their offensive mojo to beat the Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots, 108-98, to take a 3-2 lead in the PBA Season 48 Commissioner's Cup Finals. San Miguel can wrap it up and win their record 44th PBA title in Game 6 on Wednesday.

The result continued a pattern in these finals: In their three wins, the Beermen have scored more than 100 points while in their two losses, they have scored fewer than 90. But they had to go through some anxious moments as the Hotshots scored six straight points to cut the lead to 99-96 with less than 90 seconds left.

"We were just composed in the fourth quarter, when they made a run," Beermen coach Jorge Gallent said. "That's what I always say. We forget about our mistakes and we just stick to the next play, which our players did.

"In Games 3 and 4 we were overconfident, and it brought us down again. Confident is good, but overconfident is bad. That's what happened in Games 3 and 4."

Jericho Cruz and Simon Enciso fuel Beermen's offense

On a night when newly-awarded Best Player of the Conference CJ Perez struggled with his shot and finished with only eight points, Jericho Cruz came off the bench and filled the void. Cruz matched his career playoff high of 30 points, including a huge corner 3-pointer with 53 ticks left that broke the Hotshots' momentum.

"Jericho brings us toughness," Gallent said. "He does a lot of everything for us, so I'm very grateful."

After being suspended for Game 3 and shooting just 1 for 6 in Game 4, Cruz bounced back in a big way and made the Hotshots pay for leaving him open several times by knocking down eight triples.

"Binibigay talaga nila iyong labas eh," he said. "So for me, kailang ko talaga i-hit yon. Kasi kung hindi ko ma-shoot iyonh labas, sisikip ang game namin. I've been working out in practice. Sabi ko, once na i-kick out sa akin, tityra ko. It was more of being confident lang."

It was another display of the Beermen's deep rotation, according to Cruz.

"Kapag masama ang laro ng isa, there's always one person na next man up. So iyon lang ang ginagawa namin. Once we're given a chance to play on the court, talagang we just have to provide. I'm so happy na maganda ang nilaro ko tapos panalo pa kami."

Another Beerman who stepped up was guard Simon Enciso, who finished with 15 points in 30 minutes of action after previously going scoreless in eight total minutes over two games. Enciso was named a starter in lieu of Chris Ross, who was nursing a slight injury suffered in Game 4, and made the most of it.

"He played well today," Gallent said of Enciso. "He just stepped up. When his name was called, he was ready."

Enciso had appeared to be lost in the shuffle after the Beermen acquired Don Trollano in a mid-conference trade and Terrence Romeo returned from injury. But even after his playing time took a dip, he didn't sulk.

"It's a matter of staying ready," Enciso said. "I've been here before. Always staying in the gym, stay ready when my name is called, and that's what I did. Luckily all the hard work paid off.

"Everybody on our team is good. All the way down, we all can play. It's just a matter of staying ready, next man up. ... I'm just happy that I could be there for my teammates and have a game like this to help us get us back in the right direction."

June Mar seems fine

There was some concern over June Mar Fajardo's status heading into Game 5 after he tweaked his calf in Game 4. But judging by his numbers - 18 points and 15 rebounds in 34 minutes - it looks like all is well with the Kraken.

"That's June Mar Fajardo for you," Gallent said. "He will take everything to help his team, and that's what he did tonight. He got hurt in our last game but he went to therapy. He told me he's not gonna rest even though the doctor said for him to rest."

Fajardo had said after Game 4 that he was going to have his calf examined, and although he took just eight shots, he got to the line often and hit 10 free throws.