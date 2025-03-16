        <
        >

          PBA Commissioner's Cup playoffs schedule and times

          • Miguel Alfonso Caramoan
          Mar 16, 2025, 06:38 PM

          The 2024-25 PBA Commissioner's Cup Finals are now set.

          The finalists of last season's Governors' Cup have stormed back, as the TNT Tropang Giga and Barangay Ginebra punched their tickets after wrapping up their semifinal series in five games.

          Here are the dates, times and locations for the Commissioner's Cup Finals.

          Barangay Ginebra vs. TNT Tropang Giga

          • Game 1 - TNT beat Ginebra, 95-89

          • Game 2 - Ginebra beat TNT, 71-70

          • Game 3 - March 19, 7:30 pm, PhilSports Arena

          • Game 4 - March 21, 7:30 pm, Ynares Center, Antipolo

          • Game 5 - March 23, 7:30 pm, Smart Araneta Coliseum

          • Game 6 (if necessary) - March 26, 7:30 pm, Smart Araneta Coliseum

          • Game 7 (if necessary) - March 28, 7:30 pm, Smart Araneta Coliseum