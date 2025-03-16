Open Extended Reactions

TNT Tropang Giga and Justin Brownlee and Barangay Ginebra punched their tickets to the 2024-25 PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals. PBA Images

The 2024-25 PBA Commissioner's Cup Finals are now set.

The finalists of last season's Governors' Cup have stormed back, as the TNT Tropang Giga and Barangay Ginebra punched their tickets after wrapping up their semifinal series in five games.

Here are the dates, times and locations for the Commissioner's Cup Finals.

Barangay Ginebra vs. TNT Tropang Giga