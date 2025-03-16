The 2024-25 PBA Commissioner's Cup Finals are now set.
The finalists of last season's Governors' Cup have stormed back, as the TNT Tropang Giga and Barangay Ginebra punched their tickets after wrapping up their semifinal series in five games.
Here are the dates, times and locations for the Commissioner's Cup Finals.
Barangay Ginebra vs. TNT Tropang Giga
Game 1 - TNT beat Ginebra, 95-89
Game 2 - Ginebra beat TNT, 71-70
Game 3 - March 19, 7:30 pm, PhilSports Arena
Game 4 - March 21, 7:30 pm, Ynares Center, Antipolo
Game 5 - March 23, 7:30 pm, Smart Araneta Coliseum
Game 6 (if necessary) - March 26, 7:30 pm, Smart Araneta Coliseum
Game 7 (if necessary) - March 28, 7:30 pm, Smart Araneta Coliseum