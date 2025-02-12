PBA Commissioner's Cup playoffs schedule and times

Open Extended Reactions

With the quarterfinals complete, the 2024-25 PBA Commissioner's Cup semis are now set.

The NorthPort Batang Pier, TNT Tropang Giga, Rain or Shine Elasto Painters and Barangay Ginebra have all advanced.

The Magnolia Hotshots and Hong Kong Eastern were both eliminated after losing to NorthPort and TNT. The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters and Meralco Bolts dropped their first games but both bounced back in Game 2 to force a decisive final match. ROS downed higher-seeded Converge while Ginebra extended its dominance over rivals Meralco to advance.

The playoffs now take a break as Gilas prepares for and plays in the next round of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers.

No. 1 NorthPort Batang Pier vs. No. 4 Barangay Ginebra

Game 1 - February 26, 7:30 pm, Smart Araneta Coliseum

Game 2 - February 28, 5 pm, PhilSports Arena

Game 3 - March 2, 7:30 pm, Smart Araneta Coliseum

Game 4 - March 5, 5 pm, Smart Araneta Coliseum

Game 5 (if necessary) - March 7, 7:30 pm, Smart Araneta Coliseum

Game 6 (if necessary) - March 9, 5 pm, Smart Araneta Coliseum

Game 7 (if necessary) - March 12, 7:30 pm, PhilSports Arena

No. 2 TNT Tropang Giga vs. No. 6 Rain or Shine Elasto Painters