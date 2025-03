PBA Commissioner's Cup playoffs schedule and times

Open Extended Reactions

With the quarterfinals complete, the 2024-25 PBA Commissioner's Cup semis are now set.

The playoffs now resume after an international break where Gilas played in the final rounds of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers.

Top-seed NorthPort Batang Pier face Barangay Ginebra while TNT Tropang Giga take on the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters.

No. 1 NorthPort Batang Pier vs. No. 4 Barangay Ginebra

Game 1 - Ginebra beats NorthPort, 115-93

Game 2 - Ginebra beats NorthPort, 119-106

Game 3 - Ginebra beats NorthPort, 127-100

Game 4 - NorthPort beats Ginebra, 108-103

Game 5 - March 7, 7:30 pm, Smart Araneta Coliseum

Game 6 (if necessary) - March 9, 5 pm, Smart Araneta Coliseum

Game 7 (if necessary) - March 12, 7:30 pm, PhilSports Arena

No. 2 TNT Tropang Giga vs. No. 6 Rain or Shine Elasto Painters