Everything you need to know about the Commissioner's Cup semifinals

With the final window of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers wrapped up, the focus shifts back to the 2024-25 PBA Commissioner's Cup playoffs. Four teams remain as the semifinals kick off this week -- each with a different story to tell but all with the same goal.

TNT and Rain or Shine renew their rivalry, with both squads eager to settle unfinished business. Meanwhile, NorthPort looks to continue its Cinderella run. Standing in its way is a seasoned Ginebra team, known for thriving under pressure. Expect a clash of styles and narratives as the battle for a finals berth begins

1. NorthPort Batang Pier vs 4. Barangay Ginebra

After an impressive run in the eliminations and a hard-fought victory over Magnolia in the quarterfinals, NorthPort now faces its biggest test yet in Barangay Ginebra. Interestingly, this is the same matchup of their last semifinal appearance in 2019, but this time, NorthPort enters as the higher-seeded team.

The key to this series lies in which team can dictate the tempo. NorthPort thrives on a high-octane transition game, leading the league in scoring this conference with an average of 109.9 points per game. However, their fast-paced attack comes at a cost -- they also allow the third-most points per game at 105.8, a byproduct of their relentless push for early offense.

Ginebra, in contrast, operates through Tim Cone's disciplined triangle offense, which emphasizes half-court execution and controlled possessions. This approach has resulted in the league's eighth-ranked offense at 98.9 points per game. However, efficiency is their strength, ranking second in effective field goal percentage (eFG%) at 54.2%. More importantly, Ginebra's defensive identity remains their calling card, allowing just 91.5 points per game -- the best mark among all teams.

X-factor for NorthPort: Will Navarro

In their quarterfinals game against Magnolia, NorthPort relied heavily on its core players, with three players logging more than 40 minutes: Kadeem Jack (46:06), Arvin Tolentino (43:37), and Joshua Munzon (40:30). This was expected, as they have been the team's primary offensive weapons throughout the conference, combining for 65.9% of NorthPort's total scoring.

While NorthPort's stars carried the scoring load, what ultimately put them over the top was the production from their supporting cast. Among them, Navarro stands out as the player with the highest potential to make a two-way impact moving forward. Against Magnolia, he posted 15 points, seven rebounds, and two assists and thrived as a play finisher -- capitalizing on the defensive attention drawn by the team's main scorers.

More importantly, Navarro's ability to space the floor adds another dimension to their offense. He has been an efficient shooter in catch-and-shoot opportunities from beyond the arc, converting 38.5% of his 3-point attempts this conference. His versatility on both ends will be crucial in their semifinal matchup where he can match up against Ginebra's wings and even Justin Brownlee.

X-factor for Ginebra: Stephen Holt

Stephen Holt was a key contributor to Ginebra's balanced offense in the quarterfinals against Meralco. PBA Media Bureau

For Ginebra, the familiar faces once again carried them past Meralco. Leading the charge again were Brownlee and former MVP Scottie Thompson. Brownlee remained the gold standard for reinforcements, averaging 28 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists on 50.9% true shooting. Meanwhile, Thompson provided a significant boost, putting up 17 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while shooting an ultra-efficient 68.4 TS%.

While Brownlee and Thompson were expected to dominate, Ginebra's ability to get offensive contributions from their role players made the difference. A prime example was Stephen Holt, whose Game 3 breakout performance proved crucial in securing the series win. Holt struggled in the first two games, averaging just 5.5 points on 22.2% shooting while attempting only 4.5 shots per game. However, in the deciding game, he exploded for 17 points on 50% shooting across 12 attempts -- capitalizing on the defensive focus Meralco placed on Brownlee and Thompson.

Against NorthPort, Holt's responsibilities will extend beyond just providing scoring support. Defensively, he will be tasked with slowing down either Joshua Munzon or Arvin Tolentino -- two of NorthPort's primary offensive weapons. His ability to contain them on the perimeter while maintaining his offensive rhythm will be crucial in helping Ginebra neutralize NorthPort's high-powered attack. If Holt can sustain his Game 3 form, he could be the key to tilting the series in Ginebra's favor.

Prediction: Ginebra in 5

2. TNT Tropang Giga vs 6. Rain or Shine Elasto Painters

For the third straight conference, TNT and Rain or Shine find themselves battling in a playoff series, but in back-to-back fashion in a best-of-seven semifinals. With both teams maintaining similar identities from their previous encounters, this matchup could finally serve as the tiebreaker in their growing rivalry.

TNT continues to be one of the league's top defensive teams, allowing just 96.1 points per game -- the third-lowest mark this conference. They also rank third in defending the 3-point line, holding opponents to a 50.4% effective field goal percentage from beyond the arc. While their offense has shown inconsistencies, they still rank fifth in scoring at 100.7 points per game. What makes them especially dangerous is their elite 3-point shooting, leading the conference at 37.7%. Combined with the dominant presence of Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, TNT's ability to stretch the floor makes them a potent offensive force.

Rain or Shine took a much tougher road to the semifinals, overcoming a higher-seeded opponent and battling back from a 0-1 series deficit. Despite these challenges, they remained true to their identity as a high-paced, offensive-minded team. They rank second in the league in scoring at 108.7 points per game, using their uptempo style to generate efficient looks. Their commitment to ball movement has also paid off, as they lead the conference in assists with 23.5 per game -- making them one of the most unselfish and dynamic offenses in the league.

X-factor for TNT: JP Erram

JP Erram will have the difficult task of trying to defend Rain or Shine import Deon Thompson. PBA Media Bureau

Even though TNT has the luxury of tapping the Kelly Williams button in the playoffs, his age will always be a factor on how much he can bring to the table. And the other option the team has is to play Erram at the center position, which will be important as they try to limit the brilliance of Rain or Shine import Deon Thompson

Besides the task of defending Thompson, Erram also has the capability of making him work on the defensive end. Either being a threat in the pick-and-roll or pops, an option for dribble handoffs or just directly taking the perimeter shot, Erram will need to be aggressive. In the past two games, which includes their quarterfinal game against Eastern and eliminations match-up versus Rain or Shine, he averaged 14 points and eight rebounds on 60 TS%.

His tendency to get into foul trouble or let frustrations affect his game, however, has been a recurring issue. Against a physical team like Rain or Shine, maintaining composure will be crucial. If he can stay disciplined, Erram has the potential to be a game-changer on both ends. His ability to stretch the floor and capitalize on open looks will force Thompson to exert more effort defensively, and potentially wear him down.

X-factor for Rain or Shine: Deon Thompson

Deon Thompson is more than just a scorer, he's the catalyst that can unlock Rain or Shine's potential. PBA Media Bureau

It's not often that an import is considered the X-factor in a series, as they are usually the focal point of an opponent's scouting report. But in this case, Thompson provides something Rain or Shine has long been missing -- an efficient and reliable inside scorer. His presence gives them a legitimate post threat, making their offense less predictable against TNT's disciplined defense. Simply put, Thompson can be the catalyst that forces TNT's defense to react, scramble, and rotate, opening up opportunities for his teammates.

All eyes will be on rising star Adrian Nocum, who made a seamless transition to the next level in the quarterfinals, averaging 22.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, and three assists on an incredible 69.6 TS%. But one of the key reasons for his breakout was Thompson's ability to draw defensive attention in the post. With defenders collapsing on Thompson, Nocum found cleaner looks from deep and had more space to attack downhill, benefiting from the defensive shifts caused by his import's inside presence.

Rain or Shine's last two victories showcased exactly why Thompson was the right choice as their reinforcement for this conference. Averaging 31 points, 15 rebounds, and seven assists on 67% true shooting, he proved that he is more than just a post scorer -- he's a well-rounded force who can facilitate, dominate the glass, and anchor the team's offense when needed. If he continues this level of play, he could be the key to unlocking Rain or Shine's full potential and giving TNT's defense a challenge.

Prediction: TNT in 6