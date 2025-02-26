Open Extended Reactions

TNT Tropang Giga and Barangay Ginebra kicked off their PBA Commissioner's Cup semifinals series in style and seized early momentum with statement victories.

It was a nip and tuck type of a match that TNT had to survive against Rain or Shine in Game 1 with a close 88-84 victory. Meanwhile Ginebra had no issues and cruised to an impressive 115-93 win over NorthPort, despite key members of their team having just finished a stint with Gilas.

Ginebra's offensive masterclass

If there was a game for NorthPort to capitalize on in this series, it was this one. Fresh off national team duties, Ginebra's key players and head coach Tim Cone had landed in the country just the day before. But instead of exploiting a potentially fatigued opponent, NorthPort never found their usual uptempo rhythm while Ginebra put on an offensive clinic to dominate the game.

Calling Ginebra's offensive performance efficient would be an understatement. They shot a scorching 54.2% from the field and drained a conference-high 15 triples at a blistering 51.7% clip. Their signature triangle offense was on full display, racking up an impressive 36 assists on 45 made field goals -- an indication of their seamless ball movement and execution.

For Ginebra's returning Gilas Pilipinas standouts, this game was the perfect scenario. Justin Brownlee led the team with 19 points, but he only needed 32 minutes to do so. Japeth Aguilar added 11 points in 21 minutes, while Scottie Thompson contributed six points, four rebounds, and four assists in just 24 minutes. Even more alarming for NorthPort was Ginebra's depth, as their supporting cast stepped up in dominant fashion. RJ Abarrientos stuffed the stat sheet with 15 points, six rebounds, and seven assists in 24 minutes. Troy Rosario posted 16 points and eight rebounds in 20 minutes, while Jamie Malonzo chipped in a conference-high 14 points in 23 minutes.

For NorthPort, the solution is simple: Defend better. There aren't specific tracking stats for blown coverages and missed rotations, but the final score was proof enough of their defensive struggles. Even with Ginebra committing 15 turnovers, NorthPort failed to capitalize in transition, managing just 12 fastbreak points. If they want to turn things around in Game 2, they must rediscover their transition game fed off the turnovers they force to the opposition that helped them secure the top seed in the eliminations.

Scoring also proved to be an issue, as NorthPort's 93-point output was a steep drop from their conference average of 109.9 points per game. Only two players reached double figures -- import Kadeem Jack (33 points) and Joshua Munzon (10 points), the latter well below his 18.2 points per game average in this conference. The biggest missing piece, however, was Arvin Tolentino, who struggled to just eight points on 18.2% shooting.

If NorthPort wants to avoid a short-lived series, they cannot afford another lackluster showing on both ends of the floor.

Oftana, Castro and TNT's signature defense shine

While TNT struggled to contain Deon Thompson their defense managed to limit Rain or Shine to just three points in the clutch. PBA Media Bureau

Rain or Shine's biggest adjustment this round was Deon Thompson's presence in the interior. That advantage was evident from the opening tip, as the Elasto Painters made a concerted effort to run their offense through him. Thompson delivered immediately, scoring 15 first-quarter points while putting Kelly Williams to work, forcing JP Erram into early foul trouble, and compelling TNT to assign Rondae Hollis-Jefferson as his primary defender in the post.

Despite struggling to contain Thompson, TNT stayed afloat -- and even took control in the first half -- thanks to their lethal outside shooting. Interestingly, their 3-point barrage came from just two players. Calvin Oftana torched Rain or Shine in the second quarter, drilling four straight triples and finishing with 22 points on an efficient 57.9% true shooting. Then, when the game tightened in the second half, Jayson Castro took over, knocking down crucial shots on his way to 24 points, five assists, and four steals, fueled by six 3s.

One major are of concern for Rain or Shine heading into Game 2 is their execution in the closing minutes. In the final 6:17, they managed just three points -- all from the free-throw line -- while failing to convert a single field goal. The opportunities were there, as most of their attempts came from well-executed sets and shots they'd typically make.

However, they went ice-cold, shooting 0-of-7 from beyond the arc during that stretch and finishing with a dismal 27.3% overall; a stark contrast to their 41.5% 3-point clip in the quarterfinals. Credit TNT's swarming defense -- who had each player closeout on every shooter -- and contested everything at the rim. They found the perfect balance and timing in showing multiple bodies to Thompson - which forced him to give up a game-high seven turnovers.

Turnovers were another costly issue, as Rain or Shine committed 22 giveaways, leading to 16 TNT points. Given how tight the game was despite their struggles, cutting down on careless mistakes will be crucial if they hope to bounce back.

Meanwhile, TNT can expect a stronger performance from Hollis-Jefferson moving forward. While his effort and impact were evident, his 29.6% field goal shooting was well below his usual standard. A more aggressive approach and better shot selection from Hollis-Jefferson could make TNT even more dangerous as they look to seize full control of the series.