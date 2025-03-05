Barangay Ginebra has dominated the Commissioner's Cup playoffs so far, and Aaron Atayde wonders whether any of the three remaining teams are capable of stopping them. (2:24)

The NorthPort Batang Pier finally broke through with their first semifinals win against Barangay Ginebra and kept their title hopes afloat by cutting the series deficit to 3-1. Meanwhile, the TNT Tropang Giga put on a defensive clinic and stifled Rain or Shine's offense. They are now just one win away from another trip to the PBA Finals.

NorthPort took care of business in the first close game of the series with a narrow 108-103 victory and TNT secured a tight 93-85 win over Rain or Shine, as both series head to Game 5. Here's how NorthPort finally kept up with Ginebra's scoring and how TNT shut down Rain or Shine.

Stars (finally) show up for NorthPort

For the first three games of the series, NorthPort's struggles were epitomized by Arvin Tolentino's uncharacteristic slump. One of the PBA's most potent offensive weapons, Tolentino averaged just 11.7 points on a dismal 28.6% shooting clip.

In Game 4, he flipped the script and delivered a masterclass in offensive versatility. Tolentino neared a triple-double, stuffing the stat sheet with 20 points, nine rebounds, and 11 assists on an efficient 60.1% true shooting. Beyond rediscovering his scoring touch, he orchestrated the offense, capitalizing on Ginebra's collapsing defense to set up his teammates.

The big question moving forward: Has Tolentino truly cracked Ginebra's defense -- whether through aggressive drives, trips to the free-throw line, or his elite shot-making? If he can sustain this level of play, NorthPort's offense will continue to flow as it did in Game 4, where they racked up 108 points.

NorthPort also stepped up defensively, forcing Ginebra into 18 turnovers and converting those into 19 points. Their transition game, a strength all conference long, remained effective, matching Ginebra's 22 fastbreak points. This uptempo style allowed Joshua Munzon to break out with 14 points on 42.9% shooting, while surprise starter Paolo Taha contributed 11 points in double figures.

Import Kadeem Jack remained NorthPort's offensive anchor, dominating with 39 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists on an efficient 58.6% shooting. William Navarro also turned in another strong performance with 16 points, four rebounds, and five assists, drilling 80% of his three-point attempts. If NorthPort hopes to push this series further, they'll need the same level of offensive firepower and defensive intensity to keep up with a powerhouse like Ginebra.

That said, Ginebra's offense was far from ineffective in Game 4. Seven players still scored in double figures, but their 3-point shooting dipped to just 29%, a key factor in the loss. More importantly, their defense couldn't contain NorthPort, surrendering a lopsided 60-44 advantage in points in the paint while allowing 54.3% shooting overall and a scorching 50% from beyond the arc. If Ginebra wants to close out the series in Game 5, tightening up on defense will be the key.

Oftana and Pogoy leads TNT locals

Back in Game 3, the issue that hindered TNT was whether they could generate offense with the same efficiency without the presence of Jayson Castro. In this game, TNT went away from the pick-and-roll heavy offense and relied on the broad shoulders of Rondae Hollis-Jefferson to produce points and found ways to attack Rain or Shine in mismatches and off movement actions.

RR Pogoy and Calvin Oftana were vital in TNT's scoring for Game 4 as they combined for 48 points. But those points did not come off their usual proficient outside sniping and were able to give whatever Rain or Shine allowed them to have.

For Pogoy, he used his back to basket prowess to score on the opposing guards like Adrian Nocum and Andrei Caracut to capitalize on his upper body strength advantage, which was evident with his 66.7% shooting above the arc shooting for this game.

While Oftana did the same thing by not settling for outside shots and attacked the closeouts on those spot-ups and wide pindowns set for him -- where he got opportunities to drive and get higher percentage shots at the rim. This type of aggressiveness for both players will be important moving forward for TNT.

Hollis-Jefferson had a solid outing with 17 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists, but it was clear he wasn't at his best. Whether it was the effects of fasting for Ramadan or Rain or Shine's physical defense, TNT knows he can produce better numbers. Still, given his relentless effort every time he steps on the floor, there's little room for complaints.

For Rain or Shine, there's some encouragement in the fact that TNT still hasn't found a way to contain Deon Thompson in the post. The veteran import carried the team with 44 of their 85 points, but he lacked sufficient support from the locals.

Nocum had a conference-low four points, highlighting Rain or Shine's struggles in halfcourt execution. If they hope to extend the series, they must address these offensive lapses and avoid repeating the mistakes that led to their elimination against TNT last conference.

Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao has always emphasized the importance of growth, and heading into Game 5, their goal remains simple: Improve on their past conference performance by securing a win. To do that, they must stay locked into their game plan and not blink twice, or TNT will put the cherry on top and close out the series.