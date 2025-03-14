Open Extended Reactions

Import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson put up a monster performance with 34 points, 14 rebounds, and eight assists on a 52.3% true shooting mark to lift TNT Tropang Giga to a 95-89 victory against Barangay Ginebra in Game 1 of the 2024-25 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

It is the third consecutive time TNT got the first win of the series against Ginebra. It was a dominant showing by TNT on both ends of the floor as they exploited Ginebra's weaknesses with precise offensive execution and relentless defensive pressure. After an early back-and-forth in the first quarter, TNT seized control and never looked back, building a commanding 16-point halftime lead.

Hollis-Jefferson's ability to attack the rim, draw fouls, and create open looks for teammates made him a matchup nightmare. When Hollis-Jefferson got into the paint, it was either a successful drive, free throws, or a clean kick-out to an open shooter - an area where TNT capitalized heavily. His midrange game was also in full effect, as he repeatedly buried fadeaway jumpers from the elbow and low post.

TNT's outside shooting thrived off these advantages, knocking down 14 of their 37 three-point attempts (37.8%). RR Pogoy, a potential X-factor in this series, benefitted the most from Hollis-Jefferson's gravity. He caught fire early, drilling three triples in the first quarter and finishing with 15 points on 50% shooting from deep (5/10). What's even more concerning for Ginebra is that Calvin Oftana, TNT's primary local scorer, had an uncharacteristically quiet outing with just 10 points on eight attempts. If he bounces back in the next games, Ginebra's defensive challenges will only intensify.

Now, the onus is on Ginebra to adjust, particularly in defending Hollis-Jefferson. His relentless attacking repeatedly compromised their defensive rotations, forcing them to scramble. Ginebra's decision to switch on ball screens involving Hollis-Jefferson left them vulnerable when their point-of-attack defenders were beaten, requiring better timing and awareness on help defense. They'll need to refine their approach, deciding when and who to help off without completely breaking their defensive structure.

One specific pressure point TNT exploited in Game 1 was forcing Justin Brownlee to defend in space. While Brownlee still delivered an impressive stat line of 28 points, 15 rebounds, and six assists, those numbers don't reflect the physical toll TNT's constant actions placed on him. Factoring in his heavy workload and age, making him expend energy on defense while carrying Ginebra's scoring load is a button TNT will likely keep pressing. Ginebra may need to reconsider their switching strategy, especially when Brownlee gets matched up against quicker guards. A potential adjustment could be hedging ball screens, providing momentary resistance before allowing the initial defender to recover - giving Brownlee a better chance to conserve energy while still contributing offensively.

Of course, a TNT victory wouldn't be complete without an impressive defensive effort. They successfully bottled up a Ginebra squad that averaged 118 points and 33 assists per game in the semifinals, holding them to just 89 points on 40.7% shooting with only 17 assists in Game 1. TNT's aggressive defense also forced nine early turnovers in the first half, fueling their transition attack and creating easy opportunities - whether through Hollis-Jefferson's paint dominance or quality three-point looks.

Moving forward, as Ginebra head coach Tim Cone emphasized, they need to change the narrative. That starts with finding ways to break TNT's defensive pressure and regain their offensive rhythm.

TNT's Game 1 performance was a statement, but Ginebra has been in this position before. The question now is whether they can respond and adjust before falling into a deeper hole.