The TNT Tropang Giga reclaimed control of the 2024-25 PBA Commissioner's Cup finals with a gritty 87-85 victory over Barangay Ginebra, seizing a crucial 2-1 series lead. In a game that mirrored the down-to-the-wire finish of Game 2, TNT found itself once again in a battle of willpower. But this time, they emerged victorious, fueled by relentless effort and an unlikely hero in Rey Nambatac.

The game's defining moment came in TNT's penultimate possession. Three consecutive offensive rebounds extended their opportunity, leading to Nambatac's shot - an exclamation point on a performance that proved decisive in the series. With Ginebra's defense locking in on Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, TNT needed someone to step up. Nambatac answered the call, delivering 24 points, five rebounds, and seven assists on an ultra-efficient 73 TS%.

With Jayson Castro sidelined for the series, TNT's need for another playmaker became even more pressing. Nambatac not only filled that void but also thrived under pressure, keeping Ginebra's defense honest. Ginebra had made it clear from the start that they were willing to throw multiple defenders at Hollis-Jefferson, utilizing their length to disrupt his rhythm. While he still put up an impactful 20 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists on 57.1% shooting, his offensive load was lessened, forcing TNT to find alternative scoring options.

Nambatac took full advantage, punishing Ginebra whenever they helped off him. Whether knocking down open shots, creating off the pick-and-roll, or generating his own offense, he gave TNT the extra scoring punch they lacked in Game 2. If TNT wants to keep their momentum and avoid the offensive struggles that plagued them earlier in the series, maintaining Nambatac's aggressiveness will be key.

The defining moment of the game - and potentially the turning point of the series - came when Justin Brownlee went down with an apparent thumb injury. While Ginebra fought to keep the game close, his absence was deeply felt in crunch time, as the team struggled to generate offense in the fourth quarter. Brownlee was on pace for another stellar performance, tallying 19 points, four rebounds, and six assists on an efficient 69% true shooting. Just as he had in Game 2, he methodically picked his spots, exploiting mismatches whenever TNT's bigs switched onto him.

Despite losing their primary offensive weapon, Ginebra managed to stay within striking distance, a testament to an improved showing from their bench. After producing just three points in Game 2, the second unit stepped up, outscoring TNT's reserves 27-19. RJ Abarrientos and Jamie Malonzo combined for 24 points, showing flashes of their offensive potential. However, their decision-making and shot selection remain areas for improvement, especially as they look to navigate TNT's stifling defense.

Among Ginebra's starters, Scottie Thompson (15 points) and Troy Rosario (13 points) provided some scoring support, but Thompson, in particular, had to adapt to TNT's defensive scheme. TNT made a concerted effort to blitz him on ball screens, forcing the roll man - often Japeth Aguilar instead of Brownlee - to make plays in the short roll. TNT's help defense was prepared, consistently meeting Aguilar near the nail to disrupt his decision-making. Recognizing this, Thompson adjusted in the fourth quarter, looking to attack off the catch and in isolation, preventing TNT from sending help.

With Brownlee's status uncertain, Thompson's role will become even more critical moving forward. Expect him to take on a more aggressive scoring mindset while ensuring his teammates stay involved to keep Ginebra's offense flowing. If Ginebra aims to bounce back, they'll need their entire rotation to step up and adapt to TNT's defensive adjustments.