After a whirlwind 48 hours, Barangay Ginebra stormed back to tie the finals at 2-2 with a resounding 95-78 victory over the TNT Tropang Giga in the 2024-25 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

Just days after uncertainty loomed over Justin Brownlee's availability due to a thumb injury that sidelined him for most of the second half in Game 3, simply stepping onto the court was already a testament to his resilience. But leading Ginebra to another crucial win was classic Brownlee.

Brownlee put on a performance that embodied the never-say-die spirit of Ginebra by tallying 23 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists while shooting an efficient 52.9% from the field. True to the approach he had taken since Game 2, he relentlessly attacked inside, converting an impressive 69.2% of his two-point attempts. His endurance was just as remarkable, playing the entire first three quarters and logging 45 minutes of action.

Yet, as much as Brownlee's presence was crucial, Ginebra needed its locals to step up, especially with TNT's defense fixated on limiting him. Jamie Malonzo led the charge with 24 points, torching TNT from beyond the arc with a sizzling 6-of-8 clip. His shooting proved to be the perfect antidote to TNT's aggressive blitzes on Ginebra's guards in ball-screen actions. With the defense collapsing, it was up to Malonzo, as well as Stephen Holt, who finished with 12 points, to take advantage of those good looks given up by TNT, ensuring Ginebra had enough offensive firepower to secure the win. As the series heads into its stretch run, outside shooting will be key for Ginebra to get Brownlee space to attack around the midrange to low post area.

Japeth Aguilar was another key contributor with 18 points and eight rebounds. He used his length and athleticism to dominate inside. With TNT incorporating switches on top of their aggressive blitzes in ball-screen actions, Aguilar took full advantage of mismatches, punishing smaller defenders in the paint. Even when matched up against TNT big man Poy Erram, he remained aggressive, attacking the rim and forcing Erram into foul trouble throughout the game.

On the other side, TNT's main gunners delivered solid performances. BPC runner-up Calvin Oftana had an efficient outing with 17 points, five rebounds, and four assists on a 66% true shooting clip. RR Pogoy came out firing, knocking down a perfect 4-of-4 from deep in the first half and finishing with 16 points on 50% shooting. Even Game 3 hero Rey Nambatac chipped in 13 points, providing additional firepower for TNT.

So if the TNT got the production they needed from their locals, what went wrong? The missing piece in this game was Rondae Hollis-Jefferson. The newly crowned Best Import of the Conference struggled mightily, managing just 14 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists on a dismal 27.8% shooting. With how tight this finals series has been, TNT knows that defense will always be their calling card - but without a more efficient offensive performance from Hollis-Jefferson, especially with Jayson Castro already sidelined, their path to reclaiming momentum becomes much steeper.

As the series shifts to a pivotal Game 5, both teams know what's at stake. For Ginebra, it's about sustaining the energy and execution that fueled their Game 4 win, while TNT must find a way to get Hollis-Jefferson back on track. With the championship now a best-of-three affair, every possession, every adjustment, and every moment of brilliance will be magnified. The battle is far from over and we are in for a treat.